Advancing education will require safe practices, flexibility.

It’s been an open question: Will our schools reopen in the fall amid a pandemic whose end is uncertain?

Now we know. Gov. Tom Wolf says elementary, middle and high schools can begin to reopen as early as July 1.

That is a relief and cause for hope. For all the disorientation and suffering inflicted by the pandemic, among the worst effects is the disruption of our democratic touchstones. That includes our elections, which Erie County officials to their credit were able to execute successfully on Tuesday under very challenging circumstances.

It also includes our public education system, the linchpin to a healthy democracy. Schools were asked almost overnight in March to pivot, send their students home and then resume instruction online, requiring technology many districts, including the 11,000-student Erie School District and many of our rural districts, lacked. It was, as we have noted, another reminder of the glaring inequities that continue to plague Pennsylvania’s public educational system.

With the pandemic’s financial hit on districts still unclear, administrators now contend with how to resume operations safely amid great uncertainty.

Reopening schools won’t mean a simple return to normal, as reporters Ed Palattella and Valerie Myers detailed.

The state Department of Education is permitting but not requiring schools to offer in-person instruction. Districts are also allowed to offer online teaching or a combination of both in-person and online learning. However they proceed, they must do so guided by health and safety plans that are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Health Department.

The Erie School District will be fashioning a hybrid model for next year, Superintendent Brian Polito said. It will be determined by state guidelines that dictate how many students can be in a classroom or on a school bus at the same time, for example.

The district wants to tailor the education plan so that students can nimbly shift between remote and online learning, which will be key in the event of a COVID-19 resurgence.

The Millcreek Township School District is wisely seeking input from students and parents as it crafts its plans. Resuming instruction safely amid the pandemic will require families to adapt to unfamiliar parameters. Better to involve them in the planning.

Many strain at the bit, wanting to race back to normal life after months of lockdown. But as the process of restarting our schools safely reminds us, the coronavirus remains a dangerous fact of life.

Administrators face daunting challenges, logistical and otherwise, in keeping students safe while advancing the learning so critical to their futures. We applaud them for their ongoing efforts. Given the resiliency, agility and creativity they have already demonstrated, we think prospects, however changed, look bright for the fall.