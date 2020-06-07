



It has been nearly two weeks since George Floyd was murdered while in police custody in Minneapolis. The horror of that tragedy was caught on video, which quickly went viral across Minnesota, the United States and the world.

In an instant, all of us became witnesses to an unjustified and brutal use of force and a victim's futile cries for help. The horror of those 8 minutes, 46 seconds could not help but pierce the soul of any feeling person. Our witnessing of such human suffering produced shock, then anger and finally a dread that our society was becoming something that we did not recognize.

But the truth is that the forces that produced that moment are not new. They have been on these shores for over 400 years.

They are no less a part of the American experience than the victory at Yorktown, Abraham Lincoln's immortal words at Gettysburg, our inevitable triumph in World War II or Neil Armstrong's giant leap for all humanity.

Ours is a history of shining ideals standing incongruously alongside terrible injustices. It is a history of greatness too often punctuated by savage acts no less shocking than the one that befell Mr. Floyd, but endured by countless victims, whose stories and names have long since been lost for want of a video or written account to memorialize their suffering.

It is a history of smaller injustices with less dire consequences, but which were no less injurious to human dignity and violative of human rights.

It is a history that we, who are not African Americans, cannot fully appreciate. It is a history that, with each successive generation, has given birth to biases that are handed down absent-mindedly even while recent decades have brought a measure of progress. It is a history that African Americans feel in their bones.

Its legacy is something that we all must confront clear-eyed. Doing so does not diminish our love for our country, nor does it render us any less patriotic. Doing so is the only way that we can take the first step on what will be a long and hard road to a future America where equality is not merely an ideal.

The fact that these last two weeks have borne witness to senseless violence and destruction — as well as powerful moments of solidarity and peaceful protest — does not in any way relieve us of this responsibility.

Try as they might, the voices of division that at times can drown out all others — and which are almost always driven by the desire to realize some small-minded, political or financial gain — cannot be allowed to distract us from the truth that we are all the inheritors of 400 years of injustice and so have a responsibility to undertake the work to form that more perfect union that seems to elude us.

Bias exists in each of us, whether we recognize it or not. It informs part of who we are, and, as such, overcoming it will be no small task. But the difficulty of the task does not excuse us from it.

We must examine our own attitudes and recognize where we must change the way we think. We must perform acts of personal courage and acts of kindness. We must speak out whenever we see injustice. And we must examine our institutions, whether our criminal justice system, our schools, or the laws that govern us, and identify where we must make changes.

Examining our criminal justice system with a critical eye does not make us any less supportive of those who serve in it with honor and a devotion to public safety.

On the contrary, leaving this responsibility to future generations does those who put themselves at personal risk to keep us safe a disservice and dishonor no matter how cynically the omission may be portrayed as a test of loyalty.

Examining our schools does not mean that we adopt a view of history that is as biased against the good as it has been against the injustice that has been allowed. But it does require us to be honest about our past and our present so that the next generation is better prepared to face the challenges of the future.

Examining our laws is not an invitation to absolve anyone of personal responsibility or create one set of injustices to wash away another. But it is an opportunity to create a society in which equality is more than an Enlightenment goal.

I cannot accept that we have come this far only to fail at this moment. Imperfect as we have been, America has played a crucial role in the march of democracy and freedom in the world. We have more yet to do. Before we can do it, however, we must at long last heal ourselves.

Toward that end, on Thursday evening, more than 5,000 people came to the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield, staying in their cars as they drove through to observe a vigil against racism, violence and injustice.

It was a powerful display of solidarity and a moment that could not help but restore our faith in the goodness of people. Alone, however, it was not enough. Now we must undertake the hard work of healing the wounds of our past and present.

What can you do? Join the Bucks NAACP (all are welcome). Reach out to the Peace Center and take one of the action pledges that we have proposed. But above all else, get involved and make a difference. “It is not upon you to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.” Pirke Avot 2:21.