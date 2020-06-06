Republican senator stated U.S. military should summarily execute U.S. citizens.

I feel that your readers should know that in an interview on June 2, Sen.Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy the military and give "no quarter to insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters and looters."

For those that aren't aware, "no quarter" means to take no prisoners. Shoot to kill, and if the enemy surrenders, shoot to kill anyways. Tom Cotton knows this, he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Geneva Convention prohibits the harming of surrendering enemy combatants in Articles 23(c), 41, and 7(1). Giving no quarter is a war crime, people can and have been tried and executed for it. Again, Cotton knows this, or should, being a veteran.

Of course, what the Geneva Convention says on the matter is moot, since the rioters and looters in question are not "enemy combatants" but United States citizens. As such, they are guaranteed by the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to due process, which includes the right to a fair, speedy, and impartial trial.

So, to be clear, a sitting U.S. senator from the Republican Party went on the record as stating the U.S. military should summarily execute U.S. citizens in defiance of their Constitutional rights - an act for which our soldiers would be branded war criminals were it carried out on foreign soil. I would ask that all of our elected officials roundly condemn Cotton for his words and demand his resignation. I would also ask Republican voters to take a good, hard look at what your party has become.

– Chris Watson, Erie

County missed the chance

move to the green phase

On May 29, Kathy Dahlkemper stated one of the reasons Erie County is not entering the green phase on June 5 is a lack of preparedness for contact tracing. In fact, she stated the county's contact tracers were not trained and ready and that she asked the state to send help. When the county entered the yellow phase on May 8, she should have immediately started planning for the green phase, including training any contact tracers. Soon, we will be in a situation where every other county in western Pennsylvania (except for Beaver County) will be in the green phase.

So, starting on June 5, any visitors who would normally travel to Erie County to swim, boat, or go shopping may end up going elsewhere because we are still in the yellow phase. Local seasonal businesses will continue to be hurt because of poor leadership and planning by the county. I hope I am wrong and people still choose to come to Erie County, but this failure to properly plan is completely unacceptable and isn't making things any easier for Erie County business owners.

– Thomas Ludwig, Millcreek

Don’t view everything

through lens of race

Our nation finds itself embroiled in violence and hatred unfortunately instigated by the horrible senseless killing of George Floyd at the hands of a bad cop. Our cities are again contending with race-baiters and professional political troublemakers who descend on these situations in order to fan the flames of hate.

NPR on its Weekend Edition program recently Interviewed Stephen Carter, a Yale University law professor. The professor made many eye-opening statements that help to explain how and where our never-ending racist undercurrents continue to propagate. The fact that he teaches is alarming.

Carter lamented about a normal teachable moment when his son got his driver’s license. He explained that if you ever have occasion to interact with a police officer to be polite and respectful, keep your hands in clear view and communicate clearly if you ever have to use your hands to reach for anything.

All these instructions are good, sound advice to your young son as a new driver. Carter then explained to the host he should have never had to preach those words to his son but had to due to the hate that is so prevalent in our society. He stated this hate is supported by the fact that whites believe they are superior and blacks are inferior. The host just gave a little sympathetic sigh.

There was no mention of the lives lost when police are murdered when they do traffic stops and approach a stopped vehicle. No matter the race of the driver, many police are senselessly killed during traffic stops. The heightened tension during a simple traffic stop makes the advice given to the son very important for a caring father of any color. Linking it to soured racial point of view does nothing to help all of us get to a more harmonious existence.

– Daniel J. DeCoursey, Millcreek