There are several social media groups attacking state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro’s character these past few weeks. This letter shall serve to focus on the actions versus words. They always speak louder than the words. I will focus on 2019, since 2020 has been unusual to say the least.

In 2019, Rep. Bizzarro was the primary sponsor of 11 bills that were passed by both the House and the Senate. This is highly unusual, as both the House and Senate are controlled by the majority party, the Republicans. Which tells me that Bizzarro works with both parties to get important legislation, for the people, passed.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Bizzarro voted against his party and against his own governor to do what’s right for the people with House Bill 2388 and House Bill 2412.

Having worked the past three months during the pandemic with him, He is a leader for his district, this county. this state. The first three days of this pandemic, he was the only legislator who was getting the information to the people. Three days it took for the others to catch on that people wanted and needed information.

His office has been the central hub for all of Erie County, because his office has been the only one you can actually get someone to answer the phone. For me, personally, coming from years of working in emergency management, that spoke volumes to the character of Ryan Bizzarro. He is one of a kind in the political world. We are blessed to have him represent us in the 3rd District.

– Lyne M. Daniels, Millcreek Township

Governor has legal power

to act in emergencies

There seem to be a lot of accusations of unconstitutional tyranny against state governors these days. A May 24 letter asked readers where these "little dictators" get their authority to issue stay-home orders and the like.

The Tenth Amendment, ratified in 1791 along with the rest of the Bill of Rights, gives the states the authority to pass laws to manage their internal affairs. To which end, Chapter 73 of Title 35 in the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, ratified by the General Assembly in 1978, gives the governor the power to declare states of emergency and issue executive orders that carry the force and authority of law in order to meet dangers to the commonwealth.

We may not like what the government does all of the time, but that doesn't make it illegal or unconstitutional.

– Chris Watson, Erie

Kelly no friend to people

who need health insurance

Many Americans have benefited from protections for those with pre-existing conditions provided by the Affordable Care Act. Congressman Mike Kelly has voted at least eight times to endanger or eliminate these protections.

The latest was May 4, 2017, when he backed the American Health Care Act, which would have allowed states to seek federal waivers to permit insurance companies to charge people more because of pre-existing conditions if they don’t maintain continuous health coverage.

That bill also would have caused 23 million more people to be without insurance, cut Medicaid spending by about $700 billion, and provide $800 billion in tax cuts, the majority of which would benefit the wealthy.

Seven other times Kelly voted for proposed legislation that would have eliminated the pre-existing conditions protections by repealing and/or defunding the ACA. These occurred on the following dates: Jan, 19, 2011; April 15, 2011; March 29, 2012; July 11, 2012; March 21, 2013; May 16, 2013; Feb 3, 2015.

Kelly and the Republicans might still get their death wish for some Americans. A pending lawsuit, backed by the Trump administration, calls for declaring the ACA unconstitutional.

In his career Kelly has received about $1.4 million in donations from the insurance industry ($650,000), health professionals ($390,000) and the pharmaceutical/health products industry ($350,000), according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Maybe that’s why Kelly defended higher premiums for pre-existing conditions during a 2017 CNN interview, saying, “It’s a business proposition.”

Looks like business has been good for Kelly.

– Rick Elia, New Castle

How bad is COVID-19

in relative terms?

Every night we get an update of the number of new COVID-19 cases and number of deaths by county, state and nation. While all of this reporting shows how this disease is affecting the country, I wish the nightly report would also include other disease statistics for comparison purposes.

For instance, how many flu deaths have there been, or how many heart attacks are we experiencing, or most telling in my estimation, how many lives of innocent babies have been terminated through abortion. Perhaps the comparison would influence our thinking as to just how bad the COVID-19 pandemic really is.

– Phil Chaffee, Corry