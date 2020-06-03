Someone else’s shoes

I read your paper every day and felt compelled to write in. This is the first time I’ve ever done this but it seems like a good time to do so.

There’s an old saying that I try to live by in all relationships in my life and that’s “put yourself in their shoes.” Right now, I keep hearing that in my head. If everyone did this, much of the problems that we have right now wouldn’t be problems or, at least, wouldn’t be as bad.

Let’s start with the COVID-19 coronavirus. For those of us that are privileged enough to not be a frontline worker, let’s put ourselves in their shoes and stay home, wear a mask when around others and social distance so that their work day might be a bit easier and not as frightening. For those of you lucky enough to not have a chronic illness like multiple sclerosis, put yourself in my shoes and understand how difficult each day might be for me and countless others who never know, when we wake up, if it’ll be a good day or bad day.

For those of you fortunate enough to have a job where you can work from home, think about all those who don’t and who have to go to work and put themselves and their families in danger so they can continue to put food on the table or those who no longer have a job to go to and may be wondering where their next meal will come from.

For those of you who are in law enforcement, who take an oath to protect and serve, who are constantly being associated with coworkers who are racists and who continue to make your job that much harder and much more dangerous.

For mothers like me, who, now, need to worry about their teenage son going for a bike ride in a neighborhood where he is a minority. If everyone would just put themselves in someone else’s shoes and take a walk our world might be a different place right now, a much better place.

Michele Adams, Tabernacle