The entire Pennsylvania Republican House of Representatives should be impeached. They knowingly and with malice exposed Democrats to COVID-19.

Did they tell the Democrats House? No! Although, they went into quarantine. Not until May 28 did the Dems find out, and not by their counterparts. They found out through a reporter interviewing a House member.

Is there that much hatred and animosity in Harrisburg? Why? This has to stop. It's one thing to hail to the liar-in-chief, it's another to put people at risk, whether Republican or Democrat. We should all be told who tested positive. Then the House Republicans should pay to have everyone who works in Harrisburg tested at their own expense.

Robyn Miller, Beaver