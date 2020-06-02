The country’s weakness

So here we are only days after the commemoration of our fallen heroes. Heroes that gave everything for their country. I can't help but ponder the realities of the past, of present 2020 and wonder about tomorrow.

Have we learned perhaps that we are living within a fake economy with fake citizens? Living in a consumer driven, self-indulging economy driven by a need for stuff. People with stuff they can't afford, rents they can't pay, cars that are too expensive, college choices driven by ego and self-gratification.

Students in debt with no ability to pay it back. No savings, live for today. I want it now. Get out of my way. Let me be free. Our weakness has been exposed. Our prosperity was an illusion. Our sense of togetherness is anemic or nonexistent. Our response to a common enemy is feeble. There was a time when words had meaning: "a nation divided against itself cannot stand."

Fritz Hinchman, Tabernacle

Be wary of airlines cleaning

A neighbor who has been in Florida and unable to return since mid-March due to COVID-19 was finally able to book a flight back to Philadelphia last week. Along with the neighbor, we have spoken to several other folks who have flown multiple other airlines over the last month or so, and the stories are all the same. Contrary to airlines’ assurances that there will be no overcrowding or over selling of seats, such is not happening.

Dr. Joseph Fair, a healthy 42-year-old, well known epidemiologist and virologist who has regularly been seen on “Today” since the pandemic first began, spoke to how he believed he fell ill with the virus just a few weeks ago. He was flying home, in coach, wearing a mask and gloves, but no goggles, and believes he contracted it through his eyes. He spoke to getting on the plane, and seeing there were no empty middle seats despite what he and other travelers had been told. His advice to viewers from his hospital bed — get off the plane if you see this happening.

This writer has no firsthand knowledge of specific other sanitizing methods all airlines are quick to assure us are being taken, but this much appears to be true from those that have flown since the virus began — the airlines’ pledge to self-regulate this behavior is simply not always being met. Thus, the federal government needs to assume this responsibility before countless more needless illnesses and deaths are sure to occur.

Laura Beverage, Medford