COVID-19 has created unprecedented levels of unemployment in the U.S. and Pennsylvania. When people cannot work, how are they to pay the rent? Or buy food? Even with unemployment insurance, millions of Americans are falling behind.

With unpaid rent piling up, renters face the looming threat of eviction and homelessness. And children no longer in school are not only missing lessons, they are also missing meals that for many was their only source of food during the day. We can and must help.

I urge U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Pat Toomey to support legislation that includes at least $100 billion for emergency rental assistance, a national moratorium on evictions, and a 15 percent increase in the maximum SNAP benefit (formerly food stamps). Hunger and homelessness do not have to be the legacy of COVID-19. If we act now, they won't be.

Claire Hughes, Pittsburgh