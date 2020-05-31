It’s that time of year to recall Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court’s humorous speech, telling the graduates that life would inevitably throw a number of curveballs their way.

At this time of the year when graduations are celebrated, I’m reminded of the beyond excellent commencement address by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court. He was the commencement speaker at his son Jack’s ninth-grade graduation at the Cardigan Mountain School in rural New Hampshire, an elite boarding school for boys, grades six through nine. Sitting up from under a large white tent as John Glover Roberts Jr. took the stage was graduating student John Glover Roberts III.

Cardigan Mountain is an all-male junior prep school with an annual tuition costing about as much as that of most universities.

In Canaan, N.H., Head of School Christopher Day said the 17th chief justice of the United States would always be known as the dad of “our Cardigan Cougar Jack.”

He is considered one of the Supreme Court’s better writers, and his public addresses show a quick wit and professional timing.

Roberts delivered a humorous speech, telling the graduates that life would inevitably throw a number of curveballs their way.

How each boy responded would be a measure of who they are as people, he added.

“I wish you bad luck from time to time, so that you will be conscious of the role of chance in life and understand that your success is not completely deserved either,” Roberts said. “And when you lose, as you will from time to time, I hope every now and then that your opponent will gloat over your failure, as a way to understand the importance of sportsmanship. I hope you’ll be ignored, so that you understand the importance of listening to others, and I hope you will have just enough pain to learn compassion.”

Success, he reminded them, comes to those who are unafraid to fail. “And if you did fail, you got up and tried again. And if you failed again, you got up and tried again. And if you failed again, it might be time to think about something else.”

“You are privileged young men, and if you weren’t privileged when you came here, you are now, because you have been here,” he said. “My advice is don’t act like it.” (Was there a lesson here for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlesberger in having, on video, his beard shaved and getting his hair cut?)

He told graduates to say hello to everyone they meet, including people “raking the leaves, shoveling the snow, or emptying garbage cans,” even if they thought it awkward to start out with, and to write their old teachers at Cardigan handmade thank-you notes.

Roberts dispensed a lot of advice throughout his 15-minute speech, but there was one area where he admitted he couldn’t be helpful. “Most of you will be going to a school with girls. I have no advice for you,” he said, to laughter and applause.

Roberts ended his commencement address with the words of the “great American philosopher” Bob Dylan.

The song he quoted was “Forever Young.” Roberts is an unusual parent. Then 62, he and Jane married rather late in life. Their contemporaries were welcoming grandchildren, while they have two high schoolers, Jack and his sister. Josephine.

May you build a ladder to the stars

And climb on every rung

May you stay forever young.

But the phrase that gives the song its title and refrain, “forever young,” is unrealistic, Chief Justice Roberts said. It can’t come true.

“That wish is a parent’s lament,” he said.

I would have respectfully added what Winston Churchill so eloquently spoke in his eulogy for Neville Chamberlain, Nov. 12, 1940: “It is not given to human beings, happily for them, for otherwise life would be intolerable, to foresee or predict to any large extent the unfolding course of events.”

Bernard J. Rabik is a columnist for The Times.