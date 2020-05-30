Police power is delegated to the states in the Bill of Rights.

In response to Sam Nardo’s letter to the Erie Times-News on May 24. I am glad he asked for help but still had to take a dig on the Democrats. I would like to help him understand and everyone else who believes the government is abusing our constitutional rights. If Nardo read a little further or just Googled it, he would have found his answer.

There was a piece of legislation added to the Constitution called the Bill of Rights. In this document lie amendments that give federal and state governments powers that are not spelled out in the Constitution. They are police powers, 10th amendment; eminent domain, Fifth Amendment; taxation, 16th Amendment; and escheat, Fifth Amendment.

The police power is where the federal, state and local governments get to enforce the laws as they have done during this COVID-19 pandemic.The definition is made clearer by one provided by “Nolo Plain – English Law Dictionary.” It states: ”The fundamental right of a government to make all necessary laws. In the United States, state police power comes from the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution, which gives states the rights and powers ‘not delegated to the United States.’ States are thus granted the power to establish and enforce laws protecting the welfare, safety, and health of the public.”

In an article on the Politico website that I will use to end this letter, it stated, ”When prominent voices tell the public that these drastic measures are somehow inherently unlawful or obviously unconstitutional, they detract from the social solidarity we need right now. People who are misled about what the government may do, and confused about its established powers, might not take heed of the necessary measures to protect their own health and that of their communities.”

Stay safe everyone.

– Peter Angelo, Erie

Faith has own power,

much like reason does

In “Argument made for why reason prevails over faith” (April 30), letter writer Mark Amatangelo says that I asked why reason should prevail over faith. I have not asked that. In fact, I criticized another writer’s argument for the same reason I am criticizing Amtangelo’s. They both present claims in which they have absolute faith but for which they provide zero evidence or reason, and yet they expect us to place our faith in their conclusions.

After the straw man argument with which he begins, Amatangelo suggests that I not jump off any buildings believing I can fly. His argument seems to be that while it is wrong to elevate faith above reason, it is right to elevate reason above faith – as if doing so is not an act of faith (in his capacity to reason if nothing else, and in my experience, his capacity has been unreliable.)

I think I shall continue to jump off the rooftop, not because I think I can fly, but because I have faith that the fire escape that has been there every other time I’ve jumped is still there, and still strong. Next time, try providing evidence.

– Karen Keil, Erie

Current event brings back

memories of driver’s class

Hearing the news that a state is not going to test young new drivers because of the virus brings back memories from my Academy High School drivers education class of 1947. I have a picture and count 31 students who all passed their test eventually.

My dad, “Pop” Earl Boniger, being a state policeman, gave driver’s tests at a location at 38th and State streets where there was what looked like a one-room wooden building with a small front porch, of which I have a photo.

My dad did not think teenagers were mature enough to drive or own a car. I talked him into letting me take the drivers class at Academy so if an emergency came up, I could help.

Marie Weschler taught the class and biology. The car was provided by the school with a stick shift and clutch. When some of us were ready, she drove four of us to North East, where the testing was being done that year in May of 1947 on a blacktop road. I was the only one who passed. You can imagine the other three thought it was only because the patrolman knew my dad.

In those years you could not own a car unless you were 21 without your parent’s signature. My year-younger brother was allowed to get a car before that age as he obtained a job in the General Electric Apprentice Training Program. I could take a bus to the bank downtown where I worked.

– Peg Boniger Mitchell, Millcreek Township