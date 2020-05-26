Better public understanding of the relationship between democracy and capitalism is needed.

The popular public grasp of capitalism and democracy is essential to our future. Due largely to the lack of public understanding of our systems of government and business enterprise, both are under mounting attack.

No government or economic system is perfect. Improvements can always be made. But within the realm of known alternatives, democracy and capitalism have provided the highest levels of freedom of choice and freedom of enterprise. Plus our diverse U.S. population enjoys the highest income levels and standards of living available.

Our alternatives include socialism, which advocates business enterprise and services being wholly owned and controlled by the government. Amid the known failure of government mail delivery, public education and passenger rail service, the liberal left has come up with “democratic” socialism. This supposedly entails an electoral democracy combined with government-owned enterprise, which will be an inevitable forerunner (as Karl Marx envisioned) to communism.

Our best prospect is to develop a synergistic blend of democracy and capitalism, to function more equitably for all. This includes being understood by citizens through improved public education. The reopening of society and our free enterprise economy is heavily laden with the multi-trillion-dollar government intervention. Only free enterprise can repay the resulting debt.

– Frank R. Witgen, Erie

With weather warming, it’s

time to reopen Erie Zoo

The weather is getting warmer and the lockdown is easing, so let's open up the Erie Zoo. Surely there are mitigation steps that can be taken to make opening safe. For instance, require everyone to wear a face mask. set up hand-sanitizing stations, limit the number of people who can enter at any one time, etc.

We need the zoo and the zoo needs us!

– Bonnie Tomikel, Erie

Erie sewers crew saves

the day in neighborhood

We are very thankful to the city of Erie Public Works employees who quickly and professionally solved a neighborhood problem on May 15.

During the very heavy rains that Friday, at 5:45 p.m. we noticed the storm sewer in front of our house was apparently plugged and not taking any rain water. It was almost 6 p.m. that Friday when we called the dispatcher for the Bureau of Sewers. Almost immediately someone came out and assessed the problem. Shortly after, a crew arrived and before 8 p.m. had cleared the obstruction and solved the problem.

We were very impressed with the prompt, friendly and capable workers. We are very thankful for this particular crew, and also the city of Erie garbage collection teams, the street cleaners, Bureau of Parks, etc. They are all truly "essential workers" and are always appreciated, if not always thanked publicly.

– Toni and Bob Griffith, Erie

Many people are doing

essential work for us

We should all thank all of the medical people working so diligently under such adverse conditions in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

But we should also remember the people who are also going to work every day and performing many of those “dirty” jobs that few want to do. Think, if you will, what would be the result if all of the sewage treatment workers were not to go to work. The resulting sewage overflows could result in massive disease-caused deaths all through society. Just look in history at the London cholera epidemic caused by the failure to properly handle sewage. Garbage collectors also provide a similar vital service in keeping us safe. These workers, performing the jobs that are looked down upon by so many, are actually saving lives every day.

Look also at the people working to ensure that you have an adequate supply of safe drinking water. How would you survive if you could not get safe water or even any water? Again, in a few days the diseases that would run rampant could wield a deadly sword across the necks of virtually every citizen.

Let us not forget to recognize the everyday working efforts of those whose efforts give us the electrical energy we need every day just to maintain our lives and all of the medical and life-supporting equipment. If this energy was cut off and not distributed to your home, shop or office, how long would you survive?

In this day of internet services, satellite communications, radio and TV, and all of the other vital information being provided what would you do if the people maintaining the cables, towers, transmitters and other things needed for this data to reach those who need it were to suddenly decide going to work was “too great a risk”?

To me, these are the “essential” jobs that must be done. Then I have to wonder, just how vital are the congressmen and women, who hide behind their masks when casting their proxy votes from their mansions because “It is too dangerous to go to Washington”?

– Joe Pyrdek, Conneaut Lake