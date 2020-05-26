Fearful, ignorant emboldened by Trump’s America

Regarding the Nation & World, "We just want to be safe" article, May 22-23, reporting the rise of abuse to our law-abiding, neighborly Asian Americans.

Welcome to Trump's America, everyone, where the fearful, unread ignorant become more and more emboldened.

Larry Kimport

Lumberton

Freeholders listened and will respond to our needs

I am very grateful that the Burlington County Board of Freeholders has chosen to rework their 2020 budget in order to prevent a tax increase. I was among those who spoke up at the most recent meeting.

As a resident and small business owner, I expressed my concerns about the challenges of simply staying afloat during these uncertain times. A tax increase, no matter how small, is just an additional burden that would be too much to bear. It is heartening to know our freeholders listened and chose to act in response to our needs.

Laura Beverage

Medford

Shame on nation's leadership for ignoring Navajo Nation

The shame of America is in the fact that as one of the richest nations in the world, so many of our fellow citizens are in such abject poverty. Some of our leaders in Washington want to fund people who have immigrated to the U.S. illegally.

The shame here was pointed out in a news item reported by David Muir recently. The Navajo Nation people who are Native Americans live in such abject poverty that many have no running water or electricity.

COVID-19 is a hot spot there because they have almost no health care. These good people have been pushed by the wayside. The news item showed them in hovels. I have seen dog houses in better shape.

They need our leaders in Washington to stand up and do the right thing before they even think about giving one penny to people who have immigrated to the U.S. illegally. Shame, shame, shame on those of you in our leadership who ignore the obvious tragedy.

Richard Egloff

Mount Laurel