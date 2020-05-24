There was no exhilarating parade or cheers from crowds lining the streets, but the Vietnam Veterans of American 862 Color Guard quietly carried out a Memorial Day event on May 15 at the memorial near the Beaver County Courthouse.

There was a poignant patriotism about the ceremony. Although surrounded by a terrible pandemic, the Color Guard’s spirits remained high. Those present wore face masks and practiced social distancing. Thoughts of the event remained in my mind long afterward.

Kathleen Miller, veteran, Beaver