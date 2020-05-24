Please join the applause for the job the Erie schools superintendent is doing.

As an Erie resident, I feel compelled to write to recognize Brian Polito, our superintendent of schools, as an outstanding citizen and member of our community. I hope you will join me in applauding his remarkable efforts during these difficult times.

The depth of his comprehensive understanding of the economic challenges facing both the Erie School District and resident taxpayers is matched by his compassion for all of those struggling with the effects of COVID-19. His decision to not ask for a raise in taxes and to even decline a scheduled pay raise are truly inspirational. They demonstrate his ability to see the bigger picture and to put his commitment to serving students, parents, teachers, staff and citizens first. It takes a professional with both integrity and diplomacy to successfully juggle federal, state and local school board directives while also honoring employee contracts, especially during times as tense and uncertain as these.

Please join me in taking a minute to recognize how lucky Erie is to have Brian Polito, and wish him all the best for continued success and support.

– Mary Pat Schlaudecker. Erie

Charter school reforms

key to school funding

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito has done a masterful job in streamlining the budget for Erie’s Public Schools, gaining as much value as he possibly can for every dollar the district spends. And the Erie Education Association certainly commends him for freezing his pay. With selflessness like that, he would have made a fine teacher.

But we believe the financial and academic uncertainty that lies ahead calls for an overhaul of charter school funding, not wages. We are not alone in this view. Recently, EPS joined more than 232 other school boards across Pennsylvania seeking relief by calling for charter funding reform. State House Education Committee Chairman Curt Sonney of Harborcreek has put forth reform proposals himself.

And reviewing budgetary items at the state and local level reveals how, at 14% of Erie schools’ annual budget, charter school funding siphons off nearly $30 million every year. Every. Year. Simply overhauling cyber charter funding alone would save the district $3.8 million per year. Clearly, a reexamination of charter school funding must be foremost among the choices the Editorial Board endorses, as charter funding is now a luxury we can no longer afford.

The EEA will continue to work with Polito, his staff and the Erie School Board to redesign for success in this current crisis. It’s what we do, what we’ve always done. In closing, I’d like to commend the parents of our students, as they have worked hand in hand with our teachers, each a unique laboratory of innovation in this extraordinary time, collaborating to do what’s best for our children. Together, we look forward in that same spirit of professional innovation as we prepare a flexible and adaptive instructional delivery model for the 2020-21 school year, one which will best serve the unique needs of our students and our urban population.

– Bill Kuhar, president, Erie Education Association

Elected officials abusing

power of their offices

Where in the Constitution does it give authority to state governors and others to enact rules without any sort of input by representatives and/or voters? I can’t locate this provision, so I’d like some help in locating the section that this is outlined in.

Some governors, county executives and mayors have taken it upon themselves to order citizens to obey illegal stay-at-home and don’t-go-to-work orders, citing the virus as the reason. Where do they get this dictator-like authority? They inform the populace to not do certain things, like earn a living, then they violate their own orders and go out. By the way, these “elites” are getting paid, and I haven’t heard of any who are not taking their pay.

Our own county executive decided that she was exempt from stay-at-home orders because she wanted to visit with her daughter. The mayor of New York City decided that he could disobey his order and go to the gym. The mayor of Chicago went out to get her hair done because, as she says, she’s the face of the city and needs to look her best. Now many of these little dictators have started arresting those who go out and/or go to work.

This is the same two-tier systems that elected officials have used for other illegal actions that they have been involved in. It’s that old “do as I say not as I do” rule that the so-called “elites” use to avoid punishment for criminal activities. We’ve seen a lot of this type of two-tier justice coming out of Washington in recent months.

I’m pretty sure this isn’t what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they were working on the Constitution. In fact, I’m positive that it wasn’t. If readers know where these “leaders” get their authority to close down and destroy our economy I’d like to have that information.

– Sam Nardo, Millcreek