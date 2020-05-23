Sixteen-year-old Ben Greissinger, a member of Boy Scout Troop 9 at St. Luke Catholic Parish, was talking with his family about a way to help the community in this time of pandemic.

From that was born the idea for his Eagle Scout project, a “finger protection kit” that he’s calling “Give Corona the Finger.”

“I thought, ‘What if you had a rubber finger, so when you need to press a button you don’t touch it with your actual finger?’” said Ben, the son of Paul and Julie Greissinger of Millcreek Township.

The idea developed into creation of a kit with a rubber tip that fits over a finger, like some people use when counting papers, and a plastic tube-shaped container with a lid, similar to ones that small candies come in. Both can be washed.

Ben said a kit will fit in a purse or pocket and can be taken out and used when someone needs to push a button, maybe for an elevator or a keypad at a store. The fingertip can then be returned into the container.

Ben admits his project isn’t sanctioned by an agency like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CDC has said we should wear masks when going out, and wash our hands frequently, but they don’t recommend us to wear gloves (when running errands) because they fear that people will still touch their faces,” Ben said.

He said that when his rubber fingers aren’t being used, they’re in the container “so you won’t touch your face with it by accident.”

The CDC does recommend that people wear rubber gloves when cleaning and disinfecting and when caring for someone who is sick.

Ben has made 2,000 kits since May 2 using parts purchased online. He paid for them with donations and would like to create 1,000 more.

The first batch was given this week to the Knights of Columbus Council at St. Luke for parishioners of the Erie church.

Grand Knight Nick Surkala said the Knights thought the kit was a great Eagle Scout project to support.

“It was something a young man thought up in the middle of a pandemic that he could get out to the community and help the community,” Surkala said.

Ben said he thinks the kits are especially important now, with more businesses reopening.

