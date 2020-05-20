Not debating at all whether it was right or wrong for Beaver County to be in the red, I am hoping that whatever personal decisions people make over the next several weeks work out to be the best for all.

At the beginning of this, the federal government was very clear that decisions would be left to the governors. Now many of same governors that stepped up and made tough decisions that they felt were best for their states long term are now getting no support from that same federal government who laid everything at their feet. Not a job that I would ever want. I don’t believe anyone making the decisions that they did took them lightly, including decisions that each one of us will be making over the next several weeks.

Praying that everyone in Beaver County will have grace for each other as some will be defying the governor’s orders while others will still be following them. Tough time for so many. I hope this is also a wake-up call to all sectors of our country and government that we need to be more self-sufficient.

Prayers for Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center victims, families and staff. May what transpired not be in vain.

Prayers also to small business owners.

Breathe. Be thankful for what you have. Have grace and compassion for those in your community and stay well.

Sally Rea, Beaver