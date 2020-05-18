Former wrestling champ ending a long career at Edinboro University.

It seems Bruce Baumgartner’s retirement after more than a quarter century at Edinboro University passed with too little fanfare. The four-time Olympic wrestling medalist, who will turn 60 in November, is considered one of the most accomplished – if not the greatest – American wrestlers of all time. Between 1983 and 1996, Baumgartner, a native of Haledon, New Jersey, won 13 world or Olympic medals. He arrived at Edinboro as an assistant wrestling coach in the midst of his amazing run as one of America’s most popular Olympians. At the 1996 Games, he carried the flag as he led the American athletes into the stadium in Atlanta. At 6-foot-1 and 278 pounds, Baumgartner cuts an impressive figure. But to his many local fans, he always seemed like a gentle giant. Our family remembers taking our three young sons to Edinboro for a celebration in 1996 of Bruce’s fourth Olympic medal. He shook the hand of every person who attended the event, which seemed more like a family celebration, and we all got to study the medals and touch them. I can’t tell you what a big deal this was for our boys. Baumgartner also took a leading role in the community, speaking at dozens of banquets and local celebrations. He never acted like a big shot, but he certainly was one. I’m sorry that Edinboro will be losing this genuine athletic hero. ... Baumgartner’s retirement also took some of the spotlight away from Todd Jay, who is also stepping down after three decades in Edinboro’s athletic department and college administration. These two giants will be missed. ... When you see him next, ask Dave Richards to tell you about the time he saw Little Richard perform at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In town to cover the induction ceremonies, Dave said he was blown away when Little Richard and Ike Turner played before the main event began. ... A recent New York Times story claims that baseball’s minor league officials seem to be throwing in the towel in the negotiations with Major League Baseball. It likely means dozens of minor league teams will be dropped, and the Erie SeaWolves could be in serious danger. I’m a lifelong baseball fan, but I can’t remember a time when the game had less appeal for me. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the NFL has grabbed all of the headlines, with its draft and other off-season activities. Baseball has done nothing except picks fights with minor league operators and cut its annual amateur draft down to less than a third of its former self. ... Just when you think you’re off baseball for good, a book like Willie Mays’ “Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid” comes out and reminds you what a great game this once was. Mays, who recently turned 89, is still remembered by fans in Erie for the time he spoke in 1965 at Art Arkelian’s annual sports banquet. Cheered at length by the packed house at the Beachcomber Hotel, Mays was overcome by emotion and he wept as he thanked the fans. If you were there, it was something you will never forget. ... Erie native Herb Beard, who became a famous artist, says he likely won’t show any more of his paintings in town, now that Steve Wood’s Bayfront Gallery is history. But his new hobby is creating historical videos, and he made a great one featuring Lt. Jack May, a young Erie soldier who died in December of 1944. Write to Herb at herbaac1958@gmail.com to see this moving video. ... Mary Hoffman is doing a great job keeping former students and parishioners at St. John the Baptist Church and school informed about important milestones. She points out that the church and school will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a live-streamed Mass on June 28. Like Mary and her brother, Bob Hoffman, we made so many lifelong friends during our time at St. John School. ... Benny Wescott, the former Pennsylvania tennis champion and recent graduate of Hamilton College, has written a terrific new song, “10:30 Bedtime.” Benny’s dad, former Erie Times-News reporter Scott Westcott, said his son has only been playing the guitar for a year, but the kid already sounds like a pro. His song is sure to make you smile. ... The announcement that the 814 area code in this region will soon give way to a new area code made me think of the time I lived in New York City when it changed from 212 to 718. It seemed people who couldn’t get a 212 area code went crazy. In Erie, I’d be in favor of going back to the old telephone prefixes – Glendale, Union, Twilight and the rest. Now they sound classy. ... Norm Boetger Jr. is the Shillelagh Golf Tournament’s man of the year, except the event will be a little different in 2020. A fixture on the local golf scene for more than three decades, it was always a favorite of the late Gertrude Barber, who would greet all the players on the first tee. This year, because of the pandemic that prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people, the Barber National Institute and Whispering Woods Golf Course will offer a package of a round of golf and vouchers for dinner at several local restaurants.

