Kommandant Gov. Murphy, what you fail to understand is that every business is essential! Businesses enable people's livelihoods. By attempting to keep everyone safe, an impossible task, you are ruining thousands of lives. People need to work. Stop the shutdown!

Michael Jirinec, Moorestown

The BCT usually identifies the affiliation and political bias of commentary writers, labeling them “right-leaning” or “left-leaning” — except the Heritage Foundation, one of the country’s most conservative think tanks. Why aren’t they labeled “right-leaning”?

Sandra Cohen, Mount Laurel