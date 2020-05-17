When is our nation going to wake up and realize that saying something doesn't make it so? Statements from Donald Trump, such as "Any citizen who wants a test can get one" or "Fifteen cases of COVID-19 will be down to none and the pandemic will be over in a week" are examples of his inability to grasp the truth. The only "fake news" in our time comes from the podium when he speaks to the press and the nation.

Everyone else is to blame for the danger to the citizens of the United States, except Donald Trump, who has gutted the agencies which monitor the dangers to the health of the nation, and Donald Trump, who failed to read the daily White House briefings which warned of the danger ahead.

He provided little or no federal guidance or leadership as the virus spread. Now he is washing his hands of any responsibility for the situation and the many resulting deaths, and he is encouraging people to ignore the advice of their governors, the very people to whom he gave the task of keeping their own residents safe.

Like George W. Bush's "Mission Accomplished", it’s just words with no basis in fact or truth. His encouragement of civil disobedience by supporters only makes matters worse and causes divisiveness, his stock-in-trade.

United we stand. Divided we will fall.

James Seyboldt

Warminster