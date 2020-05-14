



Three years ago, I watched President Trump’s inauguration with fearful unease. As an unconvinced Republican, my friends who had supported him reassured me that, freed from the environment of the campaign process, he would blossom into a statesman.

I prayed that for four years the United States would be spared any kind of massive calamity. But now are all living in the nightmare we feared. More than 3,800 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19, largely because President Trump never learned compassion, empathy, or humility necessary to lead through a crisis.

To watch the images of past presidents facing crisis is to see the emotional weight that our leaders bear as lives are lost on their watch. Recall the images of President Bush at the Florida elementary school and aboard Air Force One on 9/11, or Ronald Reagan after the Challenger disaster. For our past leaders, it’s clear their hearts and minds were focused on the souls suffering.

Trump’s stunted capacity for empathy has been apparent from the start. Its instances are innumerable. His response to hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico comes to mind — 3,000 lives lost — where Trump congratulated his “Perfect 10” response and lobbed paper towel rolls with all the reverence of a t-shirt toss between baseball innings. During his first campaign, he promised to target the families of terrorists for torture or assassination. As president, he pardoned members of the American military who lost the trust of their brothers-in-arms by committing war crimes.

Now, his lack of empathy has become a threat to our heath and security. His maniacal news conferences, his petty Twitter tirades, his bragging about TV ratings as Americans are suffering, terrified, laid off, unable to feed their children, sick, struggling to breathe, dying without their families — these should all be deal-breakers for every voter in November.

Humility is an equally important virtue we must expect of our leaders. Humble leaders admit their shortcomings. They seek to serve, and they put the needs of others before their own. Trump has demonstrated none of these qualities. They give the credit and take the blame.

Trump does the reverse. His only guiding morals are self-preservation and self-congratulation.

When pressed on the shortcomings of the federal coronavirus response, he passes the blame with no trace of hesitation or trace of irony. The buck stops where? States, agencies, international organizations, Democrats, the media, other assorted personal enemies.

But when a Michigan legislator recovered from COVID with the help of hydroxychloroquine and thanked Trump, he was content to bask in the credit. Perhaps the healthcare workers who risked their own lives to treat her played a role, but these are secondary details. "I think she'll be voting for me now," Trump summed up.

To be sure, Trump isn’t solely to blame. The Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization bear some responsibility. The early missteps of the U.S. coronavirus response involved failures across many agencies. The lumbering, clumsy bureaucracy of the federal government would have struggled to respond swiftly and nimbly under any leadership.

But the evidence of Trump’s early missed opportunities is deeply troubling. It’s hard to say what would have happened in an alternate reality, but it can be said with perfect certainty that not a single candidate that stood on either the Republican or Democratic debate stages in 2016 would have been on Twitter bragging about TV ratings and poll numbers as Americans are suffering and dying. Neither would Trump’s rival in November.

Like the coronavirus targets weakened immune systems, Trump in 2016 took advantage of struggling, rural populations who had been left behind, who had been told implicitly or explicitly that they didn’t matter, that their voices weren’t needed, that their presence was not welcome in the new America. These Americans did deserve a champion, and their vulnerability was disgustingly exploited by President Trump.

The grace period for these voters ends with coronavirus. It is all of our responsibility — on all sides — to put aside our politics and our personal grievances, and focus only on electing an effective leader with an empathetic heart and a functional moral compass.

Sarah Becker worked in the George W. Bush White House and lives in Mechanicsburg.