Stuck indefinitely at home on Gov. Murphy’s orders, one of the few bright notes in the dark era of coronavirus lockdowns and loneliness is the car parade.

You’ve seen them, probably. A line of automobiles slowly cruise past the home of a loved one celebrating a birthday or a special occasion, horns honking, arms waving.

They’re joyful events, a sweet note in this era when kids (and parents) have been robbed of their high school graduation commencements — unfairly, if you ask me. (I have Irish twins who won’t walk for their diplomas this year.)

Now the Mount Laurel School District has tossed cold water on these fleeting happy moments.

“Our district has been advised by the New Jersey Department of Education Office of School Preparation and Emergency Planning that recent ‘drive-by’ or ‘wave’ events ‘contravene’ the governor’s orders against unnecessary travel and promote unsafe practices,” the district wrote to parents, according to a story published on the web site of Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

The story went on to say that the school district said township police were on the governor’s side, and “citations could be issued for participating in drive-by events.”

A call to the school district was not returned, but the Mount Laurel Police Department got right back to me to call foul on the school district.

“The school district put out a statement that did not reflect our views on car parades,” said Officer Kyle Gardner, spokesman for the department.

I figured. The school district’s note didn’t pass the smell test. Cops citing supporters and neighbors for participating in a harmless ride to lift someone’s spirits would be a public relations disaster. Cop work is 95% public relations.

Mount Laurel PD, blindsided by the school district’s warning, posted a note on its Facebook page saying it has no intention of citing people for car parades.

“We understand the joy that these events bring to people, we just ask that people do it in moderation,” Gardner said. “We just don’t want a hundred people getting together outside before or after the event.”

As the governor’s onerous and indefinite lockdown of citizens drags on, car parades have become common in Mount Laurel.

“We haven’t gotten any complaints from anyone,” Gardner said.

If the school district, Murphy and his state Department of Education bureaucrats want to know just how unpopular their warning is, take a walk in Laurel Acres Park, where the dozen people I spoke to were unanimous in the opinion, if I may paraphrase, “Are they nuts?”

“The car parades? I think they’re a wonderful thing,” said Ellen Beucler. “If they enforce that, it’s too far. The governor, I think, has gone too far. People need to do something that’s not harmful, you know, to brighten up their life.”

Beucler, 83, was walking in the park on Monday, a bright, cold spring day, recovering from coronavirus.

“I was in the hospital for seven days,” she said. “I come here to walk. This is the first day I did it without the walker.”

Her twin sister died of complications from the virus on March 22.

“She didn’t want the ventilator. She said she didn’t want any heroics performed on her.”

Beucler said her daily walks in the park are like medicine, delivering the unique healing power of sunshine and fresh air.

“It feels good to get out,” she said. “If they were to enforce against the parades, I’d be like that lady who reopened her hair salon in Texas. I’d just do it.”

Ari Miller and Ryan Brennan, both 16 and sophomores at Lenape High School, had just finished playing baseball and were relaxing in the breeze atop a high berm that overlooks the park.

“So if everyone’s in their car, how is it an issue?” Ryan said.

Because the governor doesn’t like it.

Ryan chuckled.

“If it was something really bad, like the Black Plague, maybe it would make sense, but this is really going too far,” he said.

Said Ari: “There’s no reason to prevent people from celebrating a birthday when it’s not even dangerous. People are in their cars. I guess maybe they just want us to FaceTime the person, one at a time.”

Laura Ojeda was on a park bench with her dog, Luna, a terrier mixed mutt that she adopted a year ago.

“That’s just overboard,” she said. “They’re just driving by. They’re not doing anything wrong.

“Whoever said this, whoever believes it’s a good thing to come down on these parades, doesn’t understand what it’s like to be alone. Look at me. I’m alone. My son and daughter live in Florida. I come here just to see other people, and when I do, it’s like, oh, thank you, Lord. Do you think they (the school district and the governor) understand that?”

Maybe, but they probably don’t care. Obey.

Columnist JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.