As you and I deal daily with the coronavirus reality, we realize how much we really do need each other, how dependent we are on others in our world. If you don't keep safe, I won't be safe, and those you love and those I love won't be safe. As citizens of this world, we are responsible for each other.

"All persons are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly," Martin Luther King.

This is our reality, but it is not normal and it will never be normal. As we are hoping to ease back into the life we love, I'm adding some non-corona random thoughts as a number of readers have told me they want to read about something other than corona.

Quite a few of my readers are making sure I have lots of humor to cope with the stress that sheltering-in causes.

*"I realized why dogs get so excited about something moving outside, going for walks or car rides. I think I just barked at a squirrel."

"Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem."

*Dom Viccari is planting seedlings. He has a passion for gardening, but even if you are so-so about gardening, planting a few seeds and watching them grow is a way to have hope and either a vegetable to eat or a pretty flower to look at.

*Lynda McKinney Lambert keeps in constant touch with other poets and writers who are staying focused on what they do.

"Focus on what you do so you're not getting into fear as that is not beneficial to anyone. Spread love and friendship," Lambert said.

*The Jamaican flag is the only national flag in the world not to feature the colors red, white, or blue. The Jamaican flag is green, black and gold.

*It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment," Ansel Adams, photographer 1902-1984.

*I found two dimes on the ground at Loccisano's parking lot. I know it is just 20 cents, but it felt like it is so much more. Perhaps it is my generation, but I have to pick it up and it feels so good. When I was a child and lived on Franklin Avenue, there was a money tree right across the street. Everyday we would look for pennies and usually someone found one or more. We would look up in the tree hoping another one would fall to the ground. God bless the person who put pennies on the ground because he gave us the marvelous gift of wonder and magic.

*The person who toots his own horn is usually off key.

*In the day --the record shop at 619 Lawrence Ave., Mariotti Brothers, was the place for records, radios and washers. Seems like an odd combination.

*"All that separates, whether of race, class, creed, or sex, is inhuman, and must be overcome," Kate Sheppard, suffragist, 1847-1934.

*“Being a wife and mother is exhausting! That’s the reason housewives love that book ‘50 Shades of Grey.’ It has nothing to do with the sex. It’s because the main character ties the woman up. And, while you’re tied up, you don’t have to do the laundry, the dishes or drive anyone anywhere!” Tammy Pescatelli. The joke was one of the best jokes of 1993, according to the New York Post.

*On March 20, I received an email wishing me a Happy Forest Day. Who knew? There is a day for everything and that's good. The more celebrations the better, but I think we need a day that is just a day. Not being sure how to celebrate Forest Day, so I took a few minutes to contemplate the trees I could see from my office window.

*"The more I think it over, the more I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people," Vincent van Gogh, painter 1853-1890.

*If at first you don't succeed, skydiving isn't for you."

* And finally this "I used to think that the brain was the most wonderful organ in my body. Then I realized who was telling me this."

I hope you will continue to email me or call me until we are able to sit down together and talk. I need to hear what you are thinking, doing or smiling about. I can also handle hearing what is driving you crazy or making you sad. I will not use your name if you don't want me, too. I miss you.