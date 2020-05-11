Lysol your mask when you get home

My sister in Florida just sent me two face masks. One for me and one for my wife. They have a pocket on the inside for inserting a coffee filter for extra protection. If you use the same face mask again and again they can become contaminated. Sew a cloth pocket on the inside, against the face, with the opening at the top. A handkerchief is good material to use for a pocket.

Each time you return home spray it with Lysol and hang it in a sunny window. This should eliminate most airborne germs or viruses you may have picked up. On your next trip add a new coffee filter to the pocket.

Secondly: Keep your fingers out of your mouth and eyes. Even when you think they’re clean they can contain germs and the eyes and mouth are easy paths into the body for disease. If your eyes itch rinse them with distilled water or gently rub them with a new Kleenex, never your bare finger. If your sight is good wear clear lens glasses anyway even if you wear contacts.

A good deterrent to keep your fingers out of your mouth and eyes is to keep a beer in each hand. It works for me.

Charlie Gray

Hainesport

Trump knows everything, or does he?

The man who thinks he knows everything really knows nothing. That was his first mistake. The response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been a fiasco.

The second fiasco was how this national emergency or “war” is being prosecuted. Hospitals and states are in competition with each other for medical equipment such as ventilators, masks, protective clothing and tests.

Rather than assigning management of logistics to a capable organization such as the Defense Supply Agency, or DSA, the federal response was disjointed and unfocused. The DSA is experienced in providing the bullets, beans and bandages to the troops on the front line.

Doctors and nurses as volunteers should have been offered reserve commissions in the Public Health Service. This would have allowed a managed deployment of required personnel at hot spots.

President Trump has not taken command or responsibility for this national emergency. The guidelines issued by the Trump administration for reopening the U.S. economy appeared to be based on sound science and common sense.

The day after the guidelines were issued, Trump tweeted that states with Democratic governors should ignore his guidelines and to, “Free Virginia, Michigan and Wisconsin.” This is schizophrenic!

Rallies occurred at state capitals the next day. Not everyone was wearing masks and social distancing was absent. With this behavior, new infections will continue until we have a vaccine for everyone, many months down the road.

This is potentially the third fiasco. So much for opening the economy safely.

W. Garvey

Medford Lakes

Pushing rights of some while ignoring rights of others?

The Guest Opinion in the Burlington County Times from Tinamarie Nicolo (May 3) was most intriguing. Why has this power-drunken governor chosen to ignore her health concerns and people like her who deserve medical tests?

Why does he continue to push for the rights of only certain people while ignoring the well-being and rights of others? Keep at it, Tinamarie!

Richard Litton

Moorestown