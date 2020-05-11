The blame for the fiasco of the distribution of the funds associated with the PPP falls squarely at the feet of the Republican-controlled Senate.





My husband and I are among those very lucky small business owners whose CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, application was finally approved by the Small Business Administration under the second stimulus package.

It is truly a lifeline for small companies, allowing us to fund our payroll and associated limited expenses for approximately eight more weeks. During the time we were waiting (hoping?) to be funded, we were in direct contact with our Congressman Andy Kim. He did everything in his power to bring this much-needed aid to our business.

I am acutely aware that many, such as the letter writer published May 6 on the opinion page, have not been as fortunate. However, to place the blame for this situation on the shoulders of Sens. Booker and Menendez and Congressman Kim is both unfair and incorrect.

The blame for the fiasco of the distribution of the funds associated with the PPP falls squarely at the feet of the Republican-controlled Senate and most notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

It was the GOP that insisted on including the loophole in the funding bill which all of those large and frankly opportunistic companies such as Ruth’s Chris, Shake Shack and even Harvard University crawled through.

These companies were welcomed with open arms by the equally greedy big banks because funding these loans resulted in earning the highest fees. This left little available for smaller community banks and their customers.

It was the Democratic majority in Congress that tried to close this loophole. Yet, this was not accomplished. The need for the release of funding was great and time was of the essence. I have great empathy for the writer, a small business owner, whose frustration is understandably great.

But she is lashing out at the wrong leaders. Congressman Kim and his staff are second to none in how they work for and communicate with all of their constituents. They were very supportive to us throughout the entire loan process.

I will keep a good thought that the opinion writer’s PPP application is funded very soon. I would also urge her to reach out to Congressman Kim. I think she will find help and support and recognize how seriously he takes his role as a public servant.

Laura Beverage is a resident of Medford.