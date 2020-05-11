The concern has not been for the greater good of a strong, independent country but for putting the most change in our own pockets





Mark Twain once said something along the lines of: “We are not going to get rich taking in each other’s laundry”.

The COVID-19 pandemic is demonstrating that this is exactly what we have been trying to do. When the “service” economy constitutes 80% of a country’s GDP, we have built not a strong economy but rather one built on a pile of shifting sand.

Think about it. “Services” include a plethora of activities but a common factor is that many of them are totally discretionary. Restaurants, recreational activities, Uber transport, dry cleaning, casinos, sporting events and the list goes on and on and these are activities that we do not need to live. They are a nice part of living well but hardly a basic human need. What we truly need are things that are for the most part manufactured. Think in terms of clothing, shoes, vehicles, construction materials, food processing equipment, medical supplies, farm equipment, etc. — the things most necessary to sustain life.

So what have we been doing for the last 60 years? We have been shopping for the cheapest manufactured items so that we have extra funds for the fun stuff included in services and in the process we have become dependent on others who may or may not be our friends or if a problem arises (like a pandemic), they will certainly take care of themselves first. The usual self-serving politicians will blame this on greedy businesses just trying to make more money. That is utter nonsense.

Any business that stays in business responds to what their customers want. In the last 60 years that we are talking about, how many Americans going into any store and having to compare two prices, Made in the USA which is 15% higher than the one made somewhere else, would pick the Made in the USA higher priced item? The problem is obvious and is seen by looking in a mirror. The concern has not been for the greater good of a strong, independent country but for putting the most change in our own pockets and most political leaders from either party certainly have not done anything to point out the house of cards we have been building. Quite the contrary: they have encouraged it in the name of a vaguely defined goal of homogenizing humanity to some higher level.

Shopping overseas is not inherently bad but first we must build and continue to maintain self-sufficiency in critical items. By whatever route we choose (which can include tax breaks, subsidies, rebates or whatever) creating that independence means rebuilding our manufacturing base. That must be a national goal and priority. Actually, this effort will also have the benefit of giving the economy a tremendous boost as well as protecting us in the future. Being able to self-manufacture medical prescriptions, equipment and supplies has got to be more important than being able to buy a cheap watch. With such an effort we also get to re-balance our relationship with China. Remember their continued growth depends on our being a big customer. As we become more self-sufficient, they will have to reset their national goals.

In 1976, the movie “Network” made quite a splash when Peter Finch (Oscar for Best Actor) made an incredible speech telling everyone “you’ve got to get mad” at the system’s inability to correct some glaring political and economic needs. By the time he was done, people were leaning out their windows (at least in the movie) and yelling “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore”. It’s about time we got around to doing the same.

Dick Sakulich is a retired manufacturing executive. He lives in Doylestown and is a member of The Intelligencer/Courier Times editorial board.