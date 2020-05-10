It’s sad that during a time when we should be pulling together as a nation to fight this horrific virus, Republican letter writers continue to spread hate and division. I can only assume that that is because that’s what Trump does.

While we should be able to look to our president and vice president for leadership, we get misinformation and suggestions to ingest cleaning fluids. When they should be setting examples, they both refuse to wear masks. While doctors and science say not to rush opening the country back up, Republicans are putting money before human lives.

Some actually expect the elderly to self-sacrifice for the economy. It’s hard to believe their concern for the unborn is true when they value the lives of those who gave them life not at all.

It’s also ludicrous that they call Democrats deranged when the Republicans think that they can fight a pandemic with their guns. This virus doesn’t care about your politics. Whether red, blue or purple, it will kill us if given a chance. Wise up folks. We need to fight this battle together.

Jayne Berresford, West Mayfield