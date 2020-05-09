A total of $604,234 has been awarded since the launch of the Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund.

To the rescue: The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and Erie County Council were among the first to swing into action when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forming the Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund. It is part of the Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund, established by ECGRA to provide flexible and patient loans to nonprofits and small businesses.

This week another round of grants went out. YMCA of Greater Erie ($22,960), Erie Family Center ($13,000), Edinboro Community & Economic Development Corp. ($9,370), Elmwood Food Pantry ($2,000), and Harborcreek High School ($1,000) all benefited. The grants will be variously deployed for worthy, relevant resources -- food relief, diapers and protective ear guards for those who must wear face masks.

A total of $604,234 has been awarded since the launch of the Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund on March 19. That’s impressive.

Not too slick: The owners of Waldameer Park & Water World were already contending with the loss of business and a costly interruption of construction due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Then came this: On April 19, skateboarders entered the closed park and rode their boards on the park’s dry water slides and other features.

Someone alerted Millcreek police, who rounded up a group of four men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 39. They now face felony counts of criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and a summary count of defiant trespass.

Owner Paul Nelson said they caused more than $6,000 in damage that will be difficult to repair. Workers will have to make their way through each tube to sand down and buff out the chips and scratches, he said.

“Fiberglass and skateboards don’t go together, let’s put it that way,” he told reporter Tim Hahn.

Puppy love: The COVID-19 shutdown left us isolated, frustrated and lonely, it’s true. But that same sad condition has been a boon for abandoned animals across the country.

As reporter Valerie Myers detailed, the Because You Care shelter in McKean is among those who have seen an increase in dog adoptions during the pandemic.

Kris Steiner, executive director, said they have been adopting out dogs faster than they can post their pictures and descriptions.

“It’s not unusual now to get 15 to 20 applications for each dog,” she said.

As Myers reported, Josh Williams and fiancee Maggie Ignasiak used their downtime to introduce coonhound mix “Bo” to their family.

Cat adoptions, too, have remained fairly steady.

The coronavirus can’t be eradicated soon enough, but we hope this trend -- our renewed appreciation of the solace and companionship pets can bring, sticks around.