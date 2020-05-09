What about “Pride of the Yankees?“

So, sports reporting has come to this: sports writers' lists of favorite films.

What's next? A list of their favorite chip and dip combos for binge watching? How about a list of favorite Patriot Super Bowls? (Mine are Super Bowls XX, XXXI, XLII, XLVI, and LII.) Oh well, on to the real reason for my letter. No one listed “The Pride of the Yankees?“ Really? Or “Bang the Drum Slowly” (with a young De Niro). How about “Eight Men Out” or “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings?”

Lest you think I only like baseball, what about “Chariots of Fire” (Olympics), “Breaking Away”(cycling), or “Seabiscuit” (horse racing). I'm not sure automobile racing is a sport but you could watch “Le Mans,” “The Gumball Rally,” or even “Talladega Nights.”

Finally, you could watch one of my favorite films featuring the sport of ... wait for it ... curling! Check out “Men with Brooms.” Obviously, you guys have the time.

– Jon D. Noel, Erie

Solitary confinement is

cruel and ineffective

We all know about solitary confinement (SC) and may know someone who was incarcerated and was in SC. Let’s take a second and think, was that person the same when they were released from SC? Nobody wants to be in a cell for 22 to 24 hours a day.

An individual who was incarcerated for seven years was in SC four times. They were placed in SC for having snacks that were in commissary but were not approved and working out loudly.

Being in SC caused visual and auditory hallucinations and attempted self-harm. Sadly, this is what many are going through right now.

Studies show that SC can lead to insanity, self-harm and violence. The use of more mental health clinicians in prisons will provide proper care. Instead of giving inmates an inhumane punishment, the prison system needs to come up with a different form of punishment for inmates.

Studies show that providing inmates higher education opportunities results in less violence and more educated individuals. Having people come out of prison with more education will help them to not be repeat offenders as well as help them find employment and better themselves.

Prisons do not contain individuals who want to be placed in solitary confinement. They hold humans who have made mistakes, need proper mental and physical health care and need to be rehabilitated. I hope that Congress will look at the horrible effects of solitary confinement and decide to remove it from our prison systems.

– Tatyana Abreu, Erie

State funding necessary

to assist local businesses

I work for the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, an economic development agency that serves Crawford County. I ask that you oppose House Bill 1822 and any other measures that would strip the important state funds needed for my agency to help rebuild the economy due to the COVID-19 crisis. Indeed, agencies such as mine are uniquely positioned to assist local businesses, job creators and communities during these trying times.

– Jim Becker, Meadville

Pleased customers offer

thanks, congratulations

We want to say thank you to Gary and Sue Krzeszewski for providing us with excellent service for the last three decades at Gary K's Auto Sales. Honesty, integrity, and constant hard work allowed you not only to start a business, but to grow it into something very special.

But most importantly, on a personal level, thank you for your never-ending friendship dating back farther than we can remember.

As someone told us, we are more than friends, we are family. Now you are moving into the next chapter of your lives, a well-deserved retirement. Best wishes to the both of you.

Enjoy!

– Dave and Chris Pesch, Erie

Should we welcome visitors

from COVID-19 hot spots?

I wish I knew the correct place to express my displeasure over some of the reopenings that I fear are dangerous to us.

Why would we, a yellow zone, open campgrounds to people from the red zone? These campers will come from their hot zones in southern Pennsylvania and Ohio. They’ll shop in our grocery stores and shops and bring infection into a county who has good success in keeping the virus at bay.

How does this make sense? I’m fully aware of the need to get the financial machine running again, but does tourism have to be our first effort?

– Nancy Taylor, Fairview