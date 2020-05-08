Fracking, petrochemical industries were on shaky ground even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, our state legislators in Harrisburg tried to give away billions of dollars in taxpayer money to help subsidize the fracked gas and petrochemical industries.

Thankfully, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed that legislation (HB 1100), but it’s not hard to see why our lawmakers tried to prop up an industry that’s on the precipice of collapse.

The New York Times reported in late March that fracking companies in Pennsylvania have seen their stocks plummet recently and have seen their debts increase by a combined $7 billion since 2008. Even Shell, the global behemoth that is building an ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, has seen its share prices drop by nearly half this year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be blamed for causing drastic downturns in the fracked gas and petrochemical industries, but the truth is that these industries were on severely unstable financial footing well before the outbreak.

Why, then, are Pennsylvania’s elected leaders still begging for these industries to flock here, even gifting them with generous subsidies as an added incentive? Have we not already seen, across all of Pennsylvania, the consequences of relying on boom-and-bust industries that abandon our communities and burden them with sickness, environmental degradation and massive cleanup costs?

Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million people deserve a future free from fracked gas and petrochemical plants, especially when those industries rely on subsidies and handouts to stay afloat, and offer only pollution and sickness in return.

– Sister Pat Lupo, OSB, Erie

Schools, students need

mental health resources

In response to the “Erie region schools receive state grants” article posted on Feb. 26: As a social work graduate student and lifelong resident of our county, I raise concern about the mental health service distribution within our schools. We cannot deny the intensity of school violence has caused heartbreak and fear in our country. Currently, school violence and student mental health concerns have peaked in Pennsylvania and legislation must take action.

As a graduate of a local school, I do not believe lockdowns and pat-downs create a successful learning environment for our children and teens. We shouldn’t utilize school safety funds for little blue baseball bats, bulletproof windows and officers in every corner. Literature shows security measures and the presence of officers expose students to a threatening environment while school-based mental health care can enhance student success and a safe school climate.

House Bill 1401 has been introduced to amend the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949 by regulating mental health services on the premises of schools. Although services are provided currently, Pennsylvania is one of the 47 states that have failed to meet requirements led by professional organizations. Unfortunately, no action has been taken to move this bill forward. These students deserve the resources required for them to succeed, which will lead our community and state to succeed as well.

No parent should fear sending their child to school. Pennsylvania schools must better assist the health and success of our youth so our community may thrive. Once our schools provide a safe environment for our youth, they can focus on following their dreams.

– Kelly Wagner, Erie

How do we deal with

our dilemmas humanely?

We seem to have been given a binary choice: open up the economy or value life. But is that really the crux of the matter or is it more subtle than that?

We tend, in this day and age, to be set on making black-and-white decisions about our values. We say we are either for or against something without considering the nuances of that decision-making. The true question is: How do we proceed humanely? Avoiding looking squarely at this very weighty matter is to leave out the essence of what we are truly grappling with. We are inevitably measuring what value we place on the loss of one life in the scheme of other human experiences.

Maybe we need an outside perspective about the value of a life. Jesus speaks in Matthew 10:29-31. “Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.” The question becomes: Can we see each other as having as much value as to say “the very hairs of your head are all numbered”?

So the conundrum may not be about choosing livelihoods or the survival of others, but instead about choosing a mindset of fully honoring each other’s needs. It becomes a tacit acknowledgment of preserving and protecting every other person’s needs as if they were our own. That brings us to the middle ground of acting humanely toward each other in the face of uncertainty.

– Kate Bender, Edinboro