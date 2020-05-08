We can’t give up progress made in the COVID-19 fight.

Erie County, thanks to strong leadership, expert vigilance and citizens’ prudence, has the upper hand on the coronavirus.

Don’t blow it.

After long weeks cooped up at home, residents liberated by the state’s yellow phase this morning may shop their local book or candy shop. They can join with others in small gatherings at church, peruse the real estate market, a garage sale or a car lot.

Who would have thought just a few short weeks ago that the freedom to engage in these everyday activities would seem like such a relief and mercy?

As we enjoy looser restrictions and look ahead to full reopening in the green phase, don’t lose sight of what got us here.

For some, it has been the simple act of staying at home.

For others, it has meant real sacrifice, working in medical facilities, as first responders or clerks in businesses deemed essential. They spent day after day exposed to the public not knowing where the virus might lurk.

The stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 cost others their livelihoods. The pain is real and recovery won’t come as easily as the lockdown did.

Some people still don’t get it. There have been complainers, those who embraced disinformation, and scofflaws, including the COVID-19 patient who refused to self-isolate, potentially exposed others to the virus and spent Friday night in jail as a result.

They are the outliers, as the numbers bear out.

As of Wednesday, 95 Erie County residents had contracted the illness and two had died, far fewer than other counties our size. Cumberland County registered 386 cases and 26 deaths and Dauphin County, 711 cases and 29 deaths.

The tight management of the disease is a credit to the outstanding leadership of Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, who briefed residents nearly every day on the case count and what they needed to do to stay safe. It is due to the vigilance exercised by the Erie County Department of Health.

And it is thanks to businesses who abided by the rules at great cost and to sensible, caring people who just did the right thing.

The concern, as voiced by Dahlkemper, and which we share, is that too many will confuse this phase with an ending. It is not. The ruthless virus is prepared to spread wherever we are gathered together.

Charlotte Berringer, R.N., director of community health services at the Erie County Department of Health, warned Tuesday that the yellow phase could cause local cases to “double or triple.”

Guidelines call for continued safe practices -- wearing masks, keeping our distance and our hands and surfaces fastidiously clean.

What happens next is up to us. Keep up the good work.