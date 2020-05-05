Canada has fewer mass shootings because it has commonsense gun laws.

Since 20 children were massacred in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, in 2012, thousands more U.S. citizens have been killed in mass shootings.

Canada’s recent mass shooting of 13 people was the deadliest since a similar incident in 1989; there have been very few since.

Why the difference? The answer was in an April 20 Erie Times-News AP article: “It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. The country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks to purchase a weapon.”

I believe that the U.S. should adopt similar laws immediately, if not sooner. And I believe most Americans would support them – Republicans and Democrats. Rather than listen to the gun control or any other lobby, let’s survey citizens and see what the majority of people really want.

Would one local legislator stand up to make this a priority issue? Or could the city of Erie or Erie County set an example by following Canada’s lead?

I’ve heard “slippery slope” arguments, which seem ridiculous. Should we not require smoke alarms in Erie day care centers now, in case more regulations follow? And have guns been taken away from law-abiding Canadians? No, they just learned from tragedy. Can’t we?

– Nancy O’Neill, Erie

Trump administration

fails to keep us safe

Forty years ago, President Ronald Reagan declared that America’s greatest problem was government itself: “The nine most dangerous words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help,’” he claimed.

Fourteen years later, President Bill Clinton declared, “The era of big government is over.” And Republican-controlled Congresses under Democratic and Republican administrations have gutted America’s safety net.

Then Donald Trump and his clown car of corrupt swamp things came along and drained the government of vital expertise across the board. Thousands of essential positions throughout the administration remain unfilled.

Now the bill has come due. The chickens have come home to roost.

The result is a national catastrophe that is killing tens of thousands of Americans and plunging the economy into a depression the likes of which we haven’t seen since 1929.

In the richest country on the planet, medical personnel and first responders do not have essential personal protective equipment. The result: Doctors, nurses, police officers and other front-line responders are dying.

After refusing to deploy COVID-19 test kits that worked successfully in Europe, initial kits provided to health professionals didn’t work, delaying essential testing of the population.

As governors compete with one another to find lifesaving ventilators for the thousands stricken with the virus, presidential adviser and newly minted pandemic expert Jared Kushner announced that the government’s stockpile of ventilators and other personal protective equipment was “ours,” not the states’ that desperately need it.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department can’t deliver much-needed money to all Americans for months. The Small Business Administration can’t process loans essential to keeping thousands of American businesses afloat.

Under Trump’s criminally incompetent leadership, government cannot perform its most essential function – keeping its citizens safe.

– Regis Sabol, Erie

Science can’t explain

origins of the universe

In his recent letter, G. Wesley Bennett writes that only science can be trusted and not faith. Actually, when an atheist states that there is no God, then that is a statement of faith.

Science has been proven to be wrong before. For example, scientists believed for hundreds of years that the universe was static and therefore eternal. Then Edwin Hubble and Albert Einstein proved that the universe was moving, exploding outward very fast, and that means it had a beginning and a beginner.

Furthermore, to say that all life is the result of chance, a cosmic accident if you will, that something evolved from nothing, is unscientific. And that billions of years ago lightning struck a pond full of chemicals that all by themselves assembled the proteins in the precise manner to form the first organisms is unrealistic.

In addition, for atheists to believe that all life, from the sponge in the ocean to the butterfly to the giraffe to the human being, has evolved from a common ancestor is not only unreasonable, it is laughable. And that somehow some of these life forms generated a consciousness ... by chance?

Science has yet to provide transitional fossils proving man evolved from apes. The scientific discoveries made in the last century actually reinforce our faith in God almighty. Isn’t it interesting that Isaac Newton, the father of science, wrote more about God than science? Now, especially now, all need to know that there is a creator God who yearns for you and invites you into his presence.

– Dave Heintzel, Erie