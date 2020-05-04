While it is generally recognized that many Trump supporters are not the brightest bulbs in the box, their infantile call to "liberate" states from current stay-at-home restrictions exceeds their usual moronic views.

Nancy Muccolini, Eastampton

Maybe I missed something already addressed in the paper. Is the quality of the paper used in making the BCT a permanent thing? Or is it temporary due to COVID-19? You can see through the paper!

Ellen P. Graham, Burlington City

President Quack, head of the Department of Quackery, said to use chloroquine to save COVID-19 patients. Actually (Rick Bright): "These drugs have potentially serious risks associated with them, including increased mortality observed in some recent studies in patients with COVID-19."

Leon C. Czartoryski, Florence