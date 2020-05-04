It’s the COVID conundrum. Many of us have more time on our hands, but we have nowhere to go.

For those anxious to help others during this trying time, while getting out to do something other than go to the grocery store, we have a suggestion: Give blood.

The need is certainly there.

Now that we can’t give at the office, the American Red Cross has had to scrap planned blood drives all over the country in locations that are not currently open. A month-old estimate from the American Red Cross indicated that about 2,700 of its blood drives were canceled, denting its inventory to the tune of roughly 86,000 uncollected pints.

That’s a significant drop in donations at a time when the coronavirus has heightened the need for a hearty blood supply.

Not all blood drives have been bagged, though.

This week, in Burlington County, residents can roll up their sleeves from 2 to 7 p.m. at Optimal Sport Health Club in Suite 1 at 3 Terri Lane in Burlington Township. On Friday in Mount Holly, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 121 High St. will host a blood drive from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Next week, on Sunday, the Mount Laurel YMCA at 59 Centerton Road is holding one from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two churches are having drives the following Monday: First Presbyterian, at 101 Bridgeboro St. in Moorestown, from 1 to 6 p.m., and St. John Neumann, at 560 Walton Ave. in Mount Laurel, from 2 to 7. On May 12, Rowan College at Burlington County’s Votta Hall, 3331 Route 38 in Mount Laurel, will be the location for a drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adath Emanu-El, at 205 Elbo Lane in Mount Laurel, will follow suit on May 13 from 9 to 2. And on May 14, Fountain of Life, at 2035 Columbus Road in Florence, will host a drive from 2 to 7.

Visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive for more information.

For the duration of the pandemic, the American Red Cross is requiring temperature checks on staff and donors prior to permitting them to donate, maintaining an abundant supply of hand sanitizer, and incorporating the use disinfecting sprays and social distancing practices into the operation.

Red Cross employees will wear gloves and change them each time they finish up with a donor, routinely wipe down areas that donors touch, and use sterile collection sets for each donation.

We suggest that donors also fill out all necessary paperwork online using RapidPass ahead of time rather than in person, thereby limiting the time spent at the donation site.

Red Cross officials stated there is no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted via blood transfusions.

The American Red Cross is also stepping up its campaign for plasma donations, particularly from men and women who tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether plasma transfusions from donors who survived COVID-19 can help those who are seriously ill.

“People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus,” read an alert on the American Red Cross website. “This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a health care provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease.”

Following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001, people rushed to their blood banks. For those of us who were looking for something — anything — we could do to help, it was a way to stand with the attacks’ victims, first responders, health care workers, and our men and women in uniform.

Today, as COVID-19 has claimed more American lives than the Vietnam War, many of us are again searching for a way to contribute. To them we humbly suggest that while circumstances are certainly different than they were in September 2001, your way of helping may not need to be.