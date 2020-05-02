“Politics be damned,” the former governor wrote. “No time for it now.”

Straight talk: One thing we’ve always admired about Tom Ridge, the first and only person from Erie elected governor of Pennsylvania, is his willingness to take a forthright stand even when it might not be politically expedient or popular.

Certainly Ridge has been a muscular voice of reason and principle amid the toxic political environment that’s developed since he left public service.

He was at it again this week in an op-ed column first published in USA Today and reprinted in Friday’s Erie Times-News. Ridge took aim at “these self-absorbed and selfish” protesters chafing at the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and in the process putting themselves and those they come in contact with in danger.

Ridge took special umbrage at protesters carrying weapons to punctuate their foolishness. As a decorated Vietnam combat veteran, he knows the difference between service to country and posturing and “false bravado.”

“Politics be damned,” Ridge wrote. “No time for it now. We can sort it out later. Same team. Same fight. Let’s get on with it.“

Bravo.

Slow response: Given the avalanche of unemployment claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic cratered the economy, it was understandable that Pennsylvania’s unemployment apparatus, like those in other states, would have a tough time keeping up with the record volume.

But the degree to which the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has been overwhelmed also illustrates weaknesses in the system that existed before the response to the coronavirus started putting people out of work en masse.

Some of it relates to a 2016 dispute about funding and staffing between Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature. And as the Associated Press reported this week, a replacement for the state’s 40-year-old unemployment computer system has been under development since 2006 but has been plagued by cost overruns and delays.

Labor & Industry has added hundreds of workers to cope with the short-term challenges. It must then turn to making sure the system is equipped as well as possible for the next downturn.

Far and wide: In these unsettling times, it’s tempting to take solace in comfort food with an Erie flavor – a Smith’s hot dog, say, or an ox roast sandwich.

Now one of the makers of another Erie favorite, pepperoni balls, has taken their appeal national.

As reporter Jennie Geisler detailed this week, Stanganelli’s Italian Foods of Erie last month made quite a splash on the national QVC shopping channel. Stanganelli’s shipped 18,000 supersized balls to QVC, which sold out even before their formal display on the channel.

Even given their jumbo size, the pepperoni balls were pretty pricey by Erie standards, about $3.72 each. That price point might not fly here, but it includes QVC’s cut of the action and the cost of shipping them in dry ice.