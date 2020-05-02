As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies in the United States, public health and government officials continue to emphasize an important message to help reduce the spread: stay home.

However, as we start to witness some of the ripple effects of this pandemic, an equally important public health message has emerged: don’t delay care for urgent or emergent medical conditions out of fear of contracting COVID-19. For people with severe health conditions — such as heart attack or stroke — the hospital is still the safest place to be.

Amid this pandemic, many hospitals and health systems nationwide are reporting a reduction in the number of emergency procedures, including patients with heart attacks or strokes. The number of severe heart attacks being treated in U.S. hospitals had dropped by nearly 40 percent since the coronavirus took hold in March, according to a recent survey of nine major hospitals.

We’ve witnessed the devastating consequences of delaying treatment for emergent health conditions here, too. And it’s not just patients with heart attacks and strokes — we’ve seen it in patients with other conditions, like appendicitis and diverticulitis, too.

Unfortunately, by the time they sought care, their condition had significantly worsened.

The heightened level of anxiety is understandable.

We’ve all watched the news coverage. We’ve seen the videos and read the reports of what it’s like inside some of the hospitals worldwide, including those in hard-hit areas in Italy and New York City.

But we aren’t experiencing that here. We are fortunate to be in a much better situation. Our community’s compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions has helped to contain the virus locally.

It’s safe to go to the ER.

Our hospital administration has done a superb job supplying equipment, safety measures, protocols, and staffing to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. Our state-of-the-art facility ensures distancing with private rooms. Our staff has been trained to ensure the safety of ourselves and the patients we care for.

It’s safe to go to the ER.

Don’t delay care. We know the statistics. You are at a far greater risk by delaying care for urgent health conditions than the remote risk of acquiring COVID-19 during your emergency department evaluation.

As we all navigate this pandemic together, it’s important for our community to adhere to these two public health messages to ensure we best protect the health and safety of everyone in this region.

Robert Linkenheimer, D.O.

Medical Director Doylestown Hospital Emergency Department

Brenda Foley, M.D.

Asst. Medical Director Doylestown Hospital Emergency Department

Robert Slade, M.D.

President, Doylestown Emergency Associates