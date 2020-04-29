Pennsylvania has several loopholes in its gun laws that limit its ability to cope with the double threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the health crisis of gun violence.





The intersection of the stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the proliferation of new gun ownership is alarming. Pennsylvania’s background check server (PICS) has crashed at least twice because of the surge in gun purchases. People, many of them first-time gun buyers, have waited in lines for hours to purchase guns.

Data from the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, tells us that in the U.S. an average of 152 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner each month, 51 children every day die as a result of gun violence, and suicides account for almost two-thirds of firearm deaths. These disturbing statistics could surge as a result of the economic stresses on families quarantined, sometimes in close quarters, with no income and no health insurance. Introduce more guns into these households, and we could be looking at an escalation of the already existing health crisis caused by easy access to guns.

The Giffords Law Center reports the following: When an abuser has access to a gun, a domestic violence victim is five times more likely to be killed. In fact, The Women’s Law Project reported a 30% increase of requests for protection from abuse orders in Pennsylvania since the stay-at-home orders began. Access to a gun triples the risk of suicide death, which accounts for about two-thirds of all gun deaths in the U.S., the majority occurring in rural areas and states with easy access to guns. Living in a home with a firearm significantly increases the risk of death by an unintentional gunshot injury.

These statistics underscore one fact: the 10 states with the weakest gun laws have the most gun deaths.

Thankfully, Pennsylvania is not one of these 10 states; however, it has several loopholes in its gun laws that limit its ability to cope with the double threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the health crisis of gun violence. Pennsylvania has no universal background check system, so guns can be purchased online or from a private seller with no background check. Pennsylvania has no Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) to temporarily remove guns from those who are a danger to themselves or others. Pennsylvania does not have a safe storage requirement to prevent child access.

It is frustrating that these bills with bipartisan support are being held captive by Representative Rob Kauffman, R-89, and Senator Lisa Baker, R-20, the Pennsylvania House and Senate Judiciary Chairs. Both Kauffman and Baker refuse to allow a vote in their committees to release Universal Background Check, ERPO, and Child Access Prevention bills for full House and Senate votes.

This is the time for our legislators to show courage and institute common-sense regulations to demand that every gun purchase go through a background check, that those in danger of harming themselves or others lose access to guns temporarily, and that gun owners are responsible for storing guns safely to stem the carnage. How can any reasonable person object to such common sense legislation? In fact, polls illustrate that a vast majority of Americans do support universal background check and ERPO laws.

We plead with our Bucks County senators and representatives who have not yet cosponsored the important regulations discussed in this letter to do so and beg them to encourage Speaker Mike Turzai, Lisa Baker, and Rob Kauffman to release the existing bipartisan legislation from their committees. We beg voters to call their legislators to express support for these laws. COVID-19 is taking enough lives. We must act to prevent additional carnage for Pennsylvania families caused by a lack of common-sense gun legislation.

Peggy Walsh is the gun safety specialist for the Bucks County Women’s Advocacy Coalition (BCWAC). BCWAC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for gender equity and economic justice for all. www.bcwac.org