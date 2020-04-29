Some of you may know of an old friend or loved one who was taken by the coronavirus. Consider the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford such an old friend or loved one.

The nonprofit wildlife hospital, the largest in New Jersey, is down to its final at-bat in the ninth inning, and the coronavirus is to blame. This illness doesn’t distinguish between people and places. It’s ruthless to both.

The refuge has lost nearly $100,000 in revenue since March as a result of the cancellation of its popular school programs that have enchanted thousands of children, the closing of its store, and the loss of store sales. Its nature center is temporarily closed, but the hospital is trying its hardest to remain open to care for all the injured wildlife that comes through its doors.

Trying, but not succeeding.

Cedar Run is looking for help from anywhere and everywhere. The website (cedarrun.org) provides a link to make a donation (a designated amount or an amount that you choose). We encourage Burlington County residents to spare even a few dollars.

The public has delivered nicely, with more than $80,000 in donations from an online fundraiser and $20,000 from a corporate foundation. The nonprofit also asked the township for a $100,000 open-space grant, but disappointingly municipal officials say they are not in a position legally to help.

The money received is enough to keep the refuge operating, barely, for the time being. It costs about $50,000 a month to keep it running. It’s better than nothing, but not nearly optimal. All 22 part-time employees have been laid off. Seven of the 10 full-timers are still employed, with one reduced to part-time status.

The 171-acre Cedar Run complex has been operating for nearly 40 years and takes in more than 5,000 injured, orphaned or displaced animals, specifically New Jersey wildlife, every year.

In addition to treating and releasing injured animals, Cedar Run also has an outdoor housing area with about 60 native animals that are not well enough to return to the wild. They would have to be relocated.

It truly would be our misfortune to see the facility become just another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Medford officials have said emphatically that local open space funding cannot be provided to the facility, they are looking into other ways the township can assist. We hope they look hard.

“What has been amazing is that the generosity, the enthusiasm and the support from the community has made all the difference,” Cedar Run executive director Dennis Miranda said.

Not quite yet. These are difficult times, physically, mentally and financially, for all of us. We’re feeling an overwhelming sense of loss in every facet of our lives. We must try where we can to pluck a few rosy victories, however small, from the weeds of defeat. Losing Cedar Run would be a terrible blow, and not to just the thousands of animals it ably serves. But also to us. We hope all that generosity, enthusiasm and support that's already been shown is only the beginning.

Let’s win this one.