I have a strong sense that good wishes for one another’s health add up to something more than a new form of pleasantry.

I recognize the danger in trying to point to the upside of a public health crisis that has claimed so many lives, left millions to shelter in their homes and, at least temporarily, left the economy reeling.

But from moments like these, I recognize, some good always emerges.

It was our collective reaction to terrorism, for instance, that propelled thousands to careers in public service.

We’ve seen it again in this time of global challenge in the form of health care workers volunteering their services to work on the front lines.

We’ve seen teachers reaching out to their students. And we’ve seen businesses, nonprofits and universities marshal their resources to build face shields for first responders and health care workers.

Strangely, I’ve been struck by what might seem like a far smaller change emerging from this new coronavirus.

We still argue politics and express differing views as fiercely as ever. Check social media if in doubt.

But I have been struck repeatedly by a certain elevation of our personal discourse. Phrases like “Have a good weekend” or “Take it easy” have been replaced by “Be safe and take care of yourself.”

As a journalist, it’s my business to be dubious. But it’s hard to ignore both the frequency and the apparent sincerity of these messages.

We are asking about one another’s children, inquiring about the elderly parents and relatives of the people we talk to on the phone. People who are only vaguely aware that my wife works in health care go out of their way to make sure she’s doing OK.

I don’t leave my house much these days, but my work has me talking to people on the phone every day. Almost without fail, the person on the other end of the phone asks how I’m doing and waits for the answer.

Maybe I’m wrong, but I have a strong sense that good wishes for one another’s health add up to something more than a new form of pleasantry.

Rather, I suggest this common experience has woven us together a bit more tightly and increased our capacity for empathy.

Ties are often born of shared experience — soldiers who go into battle together, siblings who grow up in the same impoverished household.

At this moment, we are bound together by common experience, shared worries and hopes for emerging from all of this unscathed.

And it’s made us a little closer, I think.

I only hope those feelings of compassion endure long after this chapter of history is just a memory.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Jim Martin can be reached at jim.martin@timesnews.com.