



It is sad that the U.S. has done such a poor job in controlling COVID-19. Borders were closed, but not until the infection was already established in California, Washington and New York. Early fumbles in testing, and defensiveness about that failure contributed to additional fumbles. We were unable to see the spread. We quickly went from tens of deaths to hundreds and then thousands. Because we couldn’t see the spread, and focused instead on “good signs” of mythical progress and cures, we were too slow to protect ourselves in ways that would actually help.

Now we are finding that we may have undercounted the number of infected people by tens of thousands, and possibly an order of magnitude. We have almost certainly undercounted the number of COVID deaths because we were rationing our tests so inappropriately.

With a population of over 50 million, South Korea has a few hundred total deaths compared to our 45k+. Germany, with 1/4 the population of the U.S., has 1/6 the number of reported infections and 1/9 the number of reported deaths. It is recovering faster and tested earlier and more than the U.S. Both South Korea and Germany are beginning their economic recoveries.

Some of the difference in results is cultural. In America we view public health efforts in political terms, not health care terms. Most of the problem, however, comes from a massive failure of political leadership from the top. That failure has caused thousands to die who didn’t need to. Our saving grace has been strong governors in our most hard hit states.

Thousands more will continue to die until we have leadership that is prepared to focus on doing what works instead of trying to deny, defend, and deflect responsibility for past mistakes and actions that didn’t work. Those three “D’s” are the political mantra in Washington, and dictate the grade that must be given to federal efforts to protect our health and our economy.

John J (Jeff) Goodwin lives in Yardley.