Americans have, for the most part, supported the stay-at-home and social distancing request from our government. The state of Pennsylvania along with other states have followed a shut-down order of all businesses that were deemed non-essential.

While the faith group community has followed strict guidelines, at the same time Planned Parenthood and the abortions they perform are considered essential. It is time to reopen our businesses again with restrictions and guidelines. We are Americans and we can open our country up while taking the precautions necessary. It is time before more damage is done to our small businesses.

We could wait for the cure to COVID-19 and lose our country. What would that prove? Gov. Tom Wolf, it is time before the damage is irreversible.

I don't understand the decision to cancel Legion baseball this year when it is played outdoors in the summer. This decision is an overreaction and should be reconsidered. We are Americans and our civil liberties are being violated as the government continues to control and remove our rights according to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Let’s get our state and country moving again; it is time.

Dr. William H. Silver, Chippewa Township