Reporter had a deep love of Erie sports.

The Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame sends its deepest sympathy to the family, co-workers and many friends of legendary sports reporter Gary Drapcho, who passed recently at the age of 63 – way too soon.

All of us on the board have our own special memories of Gary, far too numerous to enumerate. He truly was one of us, those who love sports and take great pride in recognizing people who have made significant athletic contributions to our corner of the state. Those include administrators, current student athletes and folks whose careers are now in the rearview mirror.

Among other things, Gary covered all of the chapter's dinners for the last 30-plus years. He did so professionally and enthusiastically.

We are heartbroken over the loss and disappointed that we can't personally pay our final respects.

Please know that the Erie sports world will never be the same. May Gary rest in peace.

– John Leisering, on behalf of the board of the Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame

All Pennsylvanians can

now cast votes by mail

Just in case your readers are not aware, all of us are able to vote by mail now in Pennsylvania. It’s really easy to do and you won’t have to leave your home to have your vote count.

All you have to do is go to http://www.votespa.com and fill out a short online form. A ballot will be mailed to your address. Just fill it out and put it back in the mailbox. Talk about convenience. No more standing in line at the ballot box. Thank you, Gov. Tom Wolf.

– Brian J. Klutz, Erie

Oppose efforts to siphon

money from charter schools

I volunteered at our local elementary school and witnessed bullying and intolerance across the student body. I knew, when the time came for my children to attend middle and high school, I wanted a safe, accepting culture in which they could focus on their education. My husband and I chose Perseus House Charter School of Excellence for our daughter, and it was such a great fit that we enrolled our son.

This public charter school offers smaller classes, consistent one-on-one time with teachers and opportunities to learn about other cultures. And although it’s a public school with a diverse population, we’ve had very few issues with bullying. My children feel as though the faculty and their peers are family.

My kids are getting more than an education. This school is giving them a head start for the next phase of their lives. Perseus has dual-enrollment agreements with local universities, and my daughter graduated with a semester’s worth of college credits.

My children haven’t missed out on any of the typical high school experiences. They still can participate in clubs and go to the prom, and I know from my experience working at our local elementary school that they are dealing with significantly less drama and fewer social challenges that distract many kids from meeting their full potential.

We are parents and charter school advocates working to protect our right to choose the best education our taxes can buy. I urge other parents to join us and advocate against proposals to siphon funds from charter schools and funnel them back into the schools we chose to leave. Our children deserve a choice, and we deserve to have our tax dollars work for us.

– Sandy Wygant, Erie

Believers can worship

without endangering others

I am writing in response to Rodney Blystone of North East on the subject of “Government cannot prohibit assembling to worship” (April 9).

The government is not using its power to prohibit our right to worship whatever “God” we believe in, but our government is urging the American people to use our common sense to not assemble more than 10 people for any group function, which includes going to church.

Churches provide a nonessential service, so they’re shut. They’re just upset that they missed out on one of their biggest money-making days of the year, which is further proof that organized religions are just businesses.

Any faith believer can worship God in the privacy of their home or place of worship or doing a Facebook Live to spread the word of their Lord. Our government officials (Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Gov. Tom Wolf, and even President Donald Trump) are not trying to regulate worship. Our officials are trying to save lives from COVID-19.

We are all sacrificing something during these dark days we are living in. For some it’s employment, recreational fun and coming together to praise our Lord. We do live in a time that thankfully we have the technology to connect to the world to spread the “Lord’s words.” Use Facebook Live, Twitter or Zoom to connect with your church family. Be creative in these dark days and praise your Lord.

– Dominic Gardunio, North East