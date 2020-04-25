In these unsettled times, it’s comforting that Sara’s and other favorites are back in business.

Tastes of spring: Amid the disorientation of having so much of daily life suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, there’s comfort and a hint of normalcy seeing some of Erie’s iconic seasonal eateries reopen, albeit in unusual circumstances.

Fans of Sara’s Restaurant at the entrance to Presque Isle State Park demonstrated that on Thursday when it opened for the season, a few weeks after its normal spring debut.

For now patrons can’t get the usual dine-in experience amid Sara’s colorful decor. Service is limited to three drive-thru lanes where employees deliver food and other refreshments to the cars.

That was good enough for those hankering for Sara’s goodies. All three lanes were packed throughout lunchtime on Thursday.

Other local favorites are also offering a taste of the familiar. Creamland Drive-In in Fairview opened last weekend, like Sara’s a few weeks later than usual. And near Meadville, Eddie’s Footlong Hot Dogs is serving up its specialties at its original stand.

It’s not business as usual at those and other seasonal attractions. It’s still good to have them back.

Vaccine worries: The focus on public health has centered on mitigating the coronavirus pandemic and working toward a vaccine. The fallout from that crisis could be sowing the seeds of another.

The New York Times reported this week that vaccinations of children for other infectious diseases have dropped sharply across the nation, presumably because parents are wary of the coronavirus. That could put millions of kids at risk for measles, whooping cough and other serious illnesses.

The trend is especially worrisome given that early childhood immunizations already had been slipping in some places.

“The last thing we want as the collateral damage of COVID-19 are outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, which we will almost certainly see if there continues to be a drop in vaccine uptake,” Sean T. O’Leary, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ infectious diseases committee, told the newspaper.

That would be tragic, especially because it’s preventable.

Happy trails: The news coming from Presque Isle of late has been discouraging, as the peninsula has taken a pounding from record-high lake levels, winter storms and a lack of ice cover on Lake Erie.

But this week also brought an indicator of betters days ahead at the park. Millcreek Township supervisors are moving ahead with extending the park’s multipurpose trail from the park entrance to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

When it is finished, which is expected to be by the end of 2021, pedestrians, bicyclists and runners will no longer have to risk life and limb by getting to and from the park via the shoulder of Peninsula Drive as traffic zooms by.

The $4 million project is being funded by the township and a $2.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.