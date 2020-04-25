Some without service are very close to neighbors who have it.

I wholeheartedly agree that Pennsylvania has an issue with rural broadband access. As a new resident of Springfield Township, I learned this the hard way when I was first told by Spectrum that services were available at my home, only to find out after I closed that they did not service this area.

There are, of course, areas of Pennsylvania where people would obviously assume that broadband was not available. But I believe that there needs to be a focus on smaller "dead zones" and last-mile connections. The current rural broadband initiative that Erie County and the state government are working on sadly ignores these areas and instead touts that everything is fine because there is 90 percent-plus coverage.

In Springfield Township there are many areas like my home where broadband access is available, but 2,000 to 3,000 feet down the road there is no access, and then a little farther in another direction services are again available. It's a patchwork of infrastructure that providers often don't even know about until it's pointed out.

There are a lot of residents in my area who can only get DSL at a maximum speed of 1.5-3 mb (which is far below the definition of broadband) but less than a mile away there are cable internet customers all down a stretch of road, or the DSL service jumps to above broadband speeds. Cellular hotspot access is also a non-starter since on a good day we may get one bar of service.

Spectrum quoted me $14,000 to run a line to my house, which would also connect five or six other homeowners in my area. So to the county and state, why not get some "quick wins" and start connecting people who are close to services? I'm sure the government would have negotiating power far greater than an individual to lower those build-out costs as well.

– Ronald Ames, Springfield Township

An open letter to Erie County Councilman Brian Shank and Brenton Davis, Republicans.

“But when asked by constituents about the issue, Shank says he understands why Dahlkemper, a Democrat, made the trip. He likely would have done the same thing, he said.”

Odd that these two fellows say nothing about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner traveling to New Jersey for a Passover service, as my bishop said I did not have to go to church for the sake of not passing on COVID-19. Now I served, unlike the commander in chief. This was in his same time period for this – U.S. Army vet from 1966 to 1969 with a tour in Vietnam in 1967-68.

When I was in the service, I was registered to vote in the same party as Shank and Davis, but as a service member I was neither a Republican nor a Democrat. I was an American. And during this pandemic, politicians should owe no allegiance to party or corporations. They should be helping Americans, not just Pennsylvanians or New Yorkers but all of us.

When you take the time to attack, please attack all, like the Trump Foundation that he used as his personal checkbook. Don’t be a denier but an active citizen to help all Americans, natural and foreign-born, regardless of religion or no religion.

– Louis Cioccio, Erie

Consider voting by mail

to keep community safe

I have never voted using a mail-in ballot. I never had a need to, until now. It was always my civic duty to go to my polling location and cast my ballot in person. With the COVID-19 guidelines, I find a mail-in ballot for the Pennsylvania primary on June 2 is a safe, responsible action that I can now take.

With Act 77 in Pennsylvania, many changes have been made to our elections that allow for more convenient and secure voting. This is a good thing. The mail-in ballot request can be printed by accessing the pa.gov web page. There is one page of information that needs to be completed. Once mailed, the Erie County Board of Elections mails the official mail-in ballot. Specific directions guide the voter on the completion of the ballot and directions for mailing.

Citizens can still register online up to 15 days before the primary and can apply now for their mail-in ballots. Pennsylvania voters can vote early, up to 50 days before June 2. It is necessary for citizens to act responsibly during the COVID-19 crisis. We have the responsibility for voting and we have an additional responsibility for keeping our community safe. I urge everyone to consider using the mail-in ballot.

– Marilyn Tuberson, League of Women Voters of Erie County, Erie