This year’s assessment of the peninsula is more about triage than getting beaches ready.

It’s been apparent that Presque Isle State Park has been taking a beating over winter and into spring. On Wednesday, officials from the park and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took stock of the toll.

Parts of the peninsula are in rough shape, and all or parts of the park had to be closed in recent days as the pounding continued. Presque Isle Operations Manager Matt Greene said during Wednesday’s annual spring beach walk that the damage is the worst he’s seen in the five years he’s been at Presque Isle.

This year’s assessment is about much more than getting the beaches ready for the summer recreation season. It’s about how best to defend the peninsula from climate trends that portend more trouble ahead.

Figuring out how best to deploy the roughly $3.2 million available for sand replenishment this year is more about triage for the park than beach preparations. The priority, Greene said, will be to buffer and protect key park infrastructure and facilities, including roads and pavilions.

Record-high lake levels and an increase in extreme weather events in recent years will likely to some degree make that defensive posture into a long game for Presque Isle. The advance of climate change offers little cause to presume conditions there will return to “normal” anytime soon, if ever.

Greene also brought up the peninsula’s narrow connection to the mainland. That he even mentioned it is sobering.

“I don’t think we’re in any danger of breaching,” Greene said.

The shoreline threat isn’t limited to Presque Isle. That was apparent last week when strong winds pushed the high waters of Presque Bay onto East Dobbins landing.

An Erie Times-News report earlier this month on surging lake levels focused in part on Randy and Rhoda Graham, who were having a steel and concrete seawall built on their North East Township property to protect it from storm-driven surf. The couple estimated they lost about 30 yards of beach over the past two years, and that only 15 feet remain.

The troubling circumstances and trend lines like those at Presque Isle have caught the attention of community stakeholders beyond state and U.S. Army Corps officials. Pennsylvania Sea Grant, in concert with a coalition known as the Community Resilience Action Network of Erie, is at work on a climate resilience plan for Erie County.

The idea is to assess what’s at risk in the county – natural assets, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and such – and develop strategies for minimizing the damage going forward. Those strategies are expected to be outlined this fall.

The current state of Presque is a reality check on those climate trends, and a reminder that what sufficed in the past might not be adequate for the future.