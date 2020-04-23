Pennsylvania Board of Education should make a decision at its May 6 meeting.

Amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, business has gone on, though hardly as usual, in occupations in which technology and worker skill sets permit working at home.

For more than a month now, for example, we have been covering this crisis remotely for the most part, turning to virtual meetings to do our daily planning. Other businesses and government agencies also have scrambled to adjust their operations to the requirements of social distancing.

That’s the context in which Erie County’s application to establish a community college has been left in limbo, yet again. It need not remain there.

Despite a Pennsylvania Department of Education analysis that found Erie County’s application meets all of the criteria of the state’s community college law, the state Board of Education on Nov. 14 deemed it necessary to hold an evidentiary hearing on the issue, which it committed to convening within six months. Then the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.

A hearing scheduled in Erie for March 18 was canceled after Gov. Tom Wolf placed travel restrictions on state employees and urged the cancellation of sizable public gatherings. Local activists on both sides of the issue had planned public rallies to coincide with the hearing and an expected Board of Education vote.

Early indications that the hearing would go on in virtual form didn’t materialize. It’s high time that happens.

Erie County submitted its community college application to Harrisburg in June of 2017, after all. The delay there in acting on it was unconscionable and then some even before the cancellation of the March hearing and vote.

This week, the Erie County Community College Committee – which comprises representatives of county government and Empower Erie, the nonprofit that has spearheaded the community college push – called on the Board of Education to conduct a virtual hearing on the college application and then vote on it at its next meeting on May 6.

Because the evidentiary hearing is more a legal proceeding, not a public forum, there’s no reason it cannot be held by teleconference and convened within the six-month window the Board of Education committed to. It could be streamed for public view on the Board of Education’s website.

In a letter to the board’s chairwoman, Karen Farmer White, the Community College Committee rightly noted that the economic disruption and dislocation caused by the COVID-19 crisis only strengthens the case and need for a community college in the only major population center in the state without one. The region’s economy will need additional educational and workforce development resources even more now to recover and grow.

Erie County and its residents have been waiting for a decision from Harrisburg going on three years now. The Board of Education owes them one in May.