I am optimistic about a recent article indicating that all the law enforcement agencies within the county have agreed to implement a countywide mutual aid agreement whereby any group can aid any other group with no single person in charge — they all continue to work independently.

This could be a step toward a team approach whereby agencies continue to work as a team with no one in charge as opposed to the traditional hierarchy. In addition to enforcement, other mutual activities could include purchasing goods and services, training, and sharing resources as a cooperative endeavor between two or more of the groups. The “team” could meet periodically to exchange information and present other ideas for mutual benefit. This would be a great way to improve police response for the people of Beaver County.

One last thought — with the current situation — maybe it’s time to install a dropbox with an outside slot at the courthouse to allow people to drop off their taxes and other county paperwork without having to go inside. It would help the courthouse workers and the public by keeping the courthouse “open” while maintaining social distancing.

Larry Busack, Monaca