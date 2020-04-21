The county executive has gone beyond the call of duty in keeping people informed.

I want to thank Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. Thank you for the daily updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all made aware of the national statistics, but it is so good of you to give us the statistics for our area. It is obvious that you really care about each of us living in Erie County.

The extra effort you put forth with the media in answering their questions has dispelled a lot of questions, those which we don’t know the answers to but may speculate, sometimes incorrectly. The facts are forthright and easy to understand. The research you have done is amazing, not being from a medical background.

You have repeated daily the cautions we need to take to ensure our safety, and I think most are complying with the directives. And again, thank you for caring. You have gone far and above that office to which you were elected.

We in Erie County are indeed fortunate to have you as our leader.

– Joyce Crishock, Erie

Public health workers

grateful for appreciation

National Public Health Week has been celebrated for 25 years to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health. This year, Public Health Week was celebrated April 6-12.

Unfortunately, this year we were not able to pause, reflect and celebrate our public health contributions because we are deep in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the greater community of Erie took time out of their lives and essential work responsibilities to celebrate for us and make us feel seen and appreciated. I cannot thank the community enough for all that they did for the staff at the Erie County Department of Health.

On Monday, we were greeted with personalized messages written out with sidewalk chalk and posted on sticks in front of our office building. On Tuesday, flowers and lunch arrived. On Wednesday, more food and cupcakes showed up. On Thursday, our neighbors – properly socially distanced – greeted employees with cheering, clapping and holding signs of handwritten appreciation and gratitude. This appreciation moved many of us to tears.

This pandemic has required public health practitioners across the world to be more resourceful and creative than ever imaginable. We have diverted all of our attention to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is being accomplished with contract tracing of positive cases, quarantining and isolating all people positive or potentially exposed. We are educating, enforcing and reinforcing the need to stay at home and limit travel. We are assisting life-sustaining businesses with their compliance plans, and more.

Public health employees are not only essential and life-sustaining workers; they are truly invisible heroes. I am hopeful that an event of this magnitude will result in far more good than tragedy. Let’s use this opportunity to reinvest in our nation’s public health infrastructure.

– Melissa Lyon, director, Erie County Department of Health

Why are New York people

allowed into Pennsylvania?

Gov. Tom Wolf has closed schools for the year. We aren't allowed to work, associate nor even buy seeds to grow food. Yet people are allowed to flood into the state from the virus epicenter – New York.

Gov. Wolf, what is your solution for that?

– Martin Fox, Albion

Celebrate everyone working

for us during this pandemic

These have been very troubling times lately, having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Before I continue with this letter, I would like to point out that I have the utmost respect for those people who are out on the front lines, risking their lives every day. Doctors, nurses and health care professionals are heroes, and deserve to be treated as such.

That being said, I feel as if there are some unsung heroes in this pandemic. These are people who deserve credit as well. I am not here telling you that these people deserve more respect than health care professionals, but I am here to express my opinion that these people should be recognized just as equally for their actions. These people are putting their good health, and lives, as well as the good health and lives of their families, at risk to serve others.

These are the people who work in grocery stores such as Giant Eagle and Walmart. People who work in auto parts stores, and mechanics. People who drive trucks that deliver groceries and essentials to the stores. People who keep the shelves stocked, and the stores sanitized and cleaned. Let's give a little credit where credit is due.

Again, I want to say that these people aren't any better or any worse than those health care workers. These people are at least on a level playing field, and deserve respect and recognition.

– Joseph Dorn, McKean