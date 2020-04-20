Even if you are young and in robust health, you need to avoid becoming a vector for COVID-19. If any of us is careless about hygiene or social distancing we risk spreading the virus exactly because we are not very sick at first.

My wife and I live in a community of seniors. We recently returned from a long road trip and for days we were staying in motels, eating out, pumping gas, and using public restrooms. We were very rigorous about washing our hands and using sanitizer.

Nonetheless, we will keep to ourselves in our apartment. Imagine how awful we would feel if we brought COVID-19 to our friends and neighbors.

We are unavoidably in this together — all of us.

Richmond Shreve

Newtown