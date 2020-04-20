Poet Maya Angelou once wrote, “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

Angelou didn’t figure on COVID-19, which has mounted a formidable challenge to her truism. The barriers and obstacles it has created — like business closures, stay-at-home orders, and strict limits on social gatherings — are bringing the $54-billion-a-year wedding industry to its bended knees.

But love is still finding a way where marriage licenses are concerned, thanks to select Pennsylvania counties — Bucks being among them — that have begun allowing licenses to be issued virtually via videoconferencing platforms.

When the coronavirus shut down much of the Commonwealth, other counties moved the process online, too, including York, Centre, Washington, Dauphin and Philadelphia. But a few of those, including York and Philadelphia, offer it only to their own residents.

We give the Bucks County Register of Wills’ Linda Bobrin and her office credit for not only using technology to continue fulfilling one of its key functions, but also for allowing residents from anywhere in Pennsylvania to apply.

Bobrin’s first deputy, Douglas Wayne, said the initiative has left everyone in the office feeling good at a time when most of the news is bad.

“It’s been great just being able to participate in something that unites people,” he said.

And the response has been strong. Bobrin said her office has been helping about 20 couples a day.

We believe that safeguarding couples’ ability to tie the knot throughout the year is important.

The romantics among us gravitate to the idea that couples who can’t wait to begin their happily-ever-after shouldn’t have to sit tight until we’ve weathered a pandemic. They want to live in a world where love conquers all with the help of people like Bobrin.

The more pragmatic among us point out that not every committed couple has the luxury of waiting for a storybook wedding day. That’s especially true in the midst of COVID-19.

Now is not the time to be uninsured, and with so many losing their health care coverage due to coronavirus-related job losses, some see getting married as the best way to add a significant other to their plans.

There are also immunocompromised people working in high-risk occupations — like first responders and front-line health care workers — who wish to marry to ensure their significant other can access all the rights granted to the spouse of someone who is gravely ill and could die.

Upcoming military deployments and expiring visas also continue to spur the need to obtain marriage licenses without delay.

As long as it is done with the proper protections against fraud, we see the Register of Wills office’s videoconferencing technology as a great tool that’s helping couples from all over Pennsylvania move their relationships forward despite being otherwise stuck in place.

Bobrin and her team have been calling this a “pilot program.” We hope that means they intend to continue to expand the use of Zoom for marriage license applications even after the coronavirus is stamped out and county offices are, once again, open to the public.

It’s an idea whose time has come. It just took the coronavirus to get it off the ground.