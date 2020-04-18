People get closer in a grocery store than on a golf course.

My wife just informed me that the fishermen of Pennsylvania are allowed to start fishing early this year. I have witnessed the first day of fishing season when these individuals were shoulder to shoulder in the trout streams for hours on end.

She also told me that all of the golf courses are closed due to the virus. My golfing buddies can attest that we are never near each other during the course of a round of golf. I do not even putt out into the hole just to make it easier on me to pick up the ball. We would only go out in groups of four. We walk with our push or pull carts and rarely are close to one another during the course of the round of golf. We also drive in separate vehicles directly from our homes to the course and back. I wear golf gloves this time of year for warmth.

While at the grocery store, I pass next to others in the confined aisles. I also handle some of the items on the shelf that others have been touching.

Could the powers that be please tell me why golf is more risky than grocery shopping or fishing?

– John Signorino, Erie

Calling COVID-19 responses

socialism is not accurate

During this COVID-19 emergency, some commentators have essentially claimed that everyone wants socialism now because we are looking to the government to save us from this disease. But what is socialism?

Very briefly, everyone agrees that government should be in charge of the military, police, courts and international relations. Also, we ask government to regulate business to keep products and services safe, and protect the vulnerable. But America’s principle has been to enact the fewest restrictions on the freedom of Americans that will reasonably ensure safety and welfare.

Socialism calls for the government, in its normal functioning, to control private companies. Socialist government officials decide what and how much companies make, how much they can charge, even if they can survive. This administration’s current actions during the COVID-19 emergency, therefore, are not socialism, and approval of these emergency measures does not mean one prefers socialism.

We Americans will always argue about whether we need more or fewer regulations. Socialism by its nature says that government experts can run businesses more efficiently and more fairly than private citizens. Whether you think that’s a good or a bad system, please stop calling these emergency actions socialism.

– Mary Flamini, Erie

Dahlkemper did what any

mother would in situation

Brenton Davis, can I offer you some constructive things you could be doing during this pandemic instead of following Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper? You could give blood, you could help the homeless shelters. The food banks need help. I could go on and on.

The way I read this was, she is a mother first and with having family who lived in Philadelphia – which has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state – she did what any one of us who had the means to offer our family another place to stay would do. Don’t make this political because you lost and try to muddy a woman who is running our county to the best of her ability during this mess.

I applaud Dahlkemper and her staff on a job being done well. Remember, Brenton Davis, Dahlkemper is a mother first.

– L. Bartlett, Erie

Voting by mail is

good for business

Elections are the cornerstone of our republic, and they have been held during some of our nation’s most difficult moments, like during the Civil War (1864) and the influenza outbreak of 1918. Because of the coronavirus, many voters may be forced to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting individual and community health. We can address this challenge by having every state adopt a vote by mail system like Pennsylvania.

Business leaders know that a well-functioning economy requires a robust democracy. That’s why the nonprofit Business for America is mobilizing the private sector to call upon Congress to allocate funding to help states adopt vote by mail systems.

We reject President Donald Trump’s claim that voting by mail will be rife with abuse. There is no evidence to support this. Voting, like buying a product, is a validation of how well the political system works. Business knows that when voters disengage and participation rates are low, it indicates that the broader system itself is faltering.

For most businesspeople, voting by mail is not a partisan issue. It is an effective way to shore up our democracy and reduce polarization. It is also the best chance to protect the health and voices of our employees on Election Day.

– Joe Petrucci, statewide business outreach coordinator, Business For America, Ardmore